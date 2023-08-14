La Jolla Shores Association donates $1,000 for welcome sign

The Rotary Club of La Jolla is raising money for a planned “Welcome to La Jolla” sign.

The La Jolla Shores Association unanimously approved a $1,000 donation from the group to the Rotary Club of La Jolla for a “Welcome to La Jolla” sign that would be placed on the median at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Shores Drive.

The approval came at LJSA’s virtual meeting Aug. 9.

The association last year joined other planning groups in endorsing conceptual drawings for the sign. Since then, architect Trace Wilson has adjusted the proposed sign, including making it 25 percent smaller.

The project is estimated to cost $90,000, which includes the sign and refurbishment of the median’s garden.

The Rotary Club of La Jolla so far has raised about $83,000, Rotarian and LJSA board member Cindy Goodman said.

“This sign and garden should be beautiful, and they happen to be located in The Shores district,” Goodman said.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Other LJSA news

The Shores Association added its name to the roster of La Jolla groups that have unanimously approved a list created by the leaders of four local organizations requesting capital improvement projects from the city of San Diego.

Representatives of LJSA, La Jolla Parks & Beaches, the La Jolla Community Planning Association and Bird Rock Community Council compiled the requests, which are topped by widening and rebuilding the Coast Boulevard sidewalk at Scripps Park and refurbishing the La Jolla Shores boardwalk.

Once all the groups have approved the list, it will be submitted to the city. Parks & Beaches signed off on it July 24 and LJCPA did so Aug. 3. BRCC next meets Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In addition to the Scripps Park sidewalk and Shores boardwalk projects, these items are on the list of capital improvement recommendations:

• Repave Neptune Place with concrete, widen the sidewalk and add a bike lane

• Repair and restore La Jolla Hermosa Park in Bird Rock

• Evaluate, update, repair and maintain the stormwater systems throughout La Jolla

• Replace and repair street lighting throughout La Jolla

• Add steps to the bottom of the staircase at La Jolla Cove

The list also features safety, maintenance and traffic-related items the groups would like the city to address:

• Increase cleaning, sanitation and trash pickup for all shoreline parks and overlooks and restroom facilities

• Intensify security and code enforcement of overnight parking, vehicle habitation, sidewalk vending and beach bonfires in La Jolla shoreline areas

• Enhance pedestrian safety throughout La Jolla

• Strengthen weed abatement measures on all La Jolla streets, medians, rights of way and sidewalks

• Repair deteriorating sidewalks, curbs and gutters throughout La Jolla

• Prepare a Scripps Park land management plan and environmental impact report

• Conduct a comprehensive traffic circulation study of high-impact beach areas such as Windansea, La Jolla Shores and La Jolla Cove

• Conduct a comprehensive traffic study of the area known as “The Throat,” where La Jolla Parkway, Torrey Pines Road and Hidden Valley Road intersect

The La Jolla Shores Association meets online Aug. 9. (Screenshot by Elisabeth Frausto)

Safety updates: Summer beach operations have been running “very smoothly,” according to San Diego lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens.

In June, La Jolla Shores had an estimated 200,000 visitors, he said. Lifeguards performed about 5,200 preventive actions such as warnings to move swimmers out of rip currents, plus 50 water rescues, 70 medical aids and two cliff rescues at Black’s Beach.

In July, The Shores had an estimated beach attendance of 370,000, with lifeguards performing about 9,000 preventive actions, 66 water rescues, 140 medical aids and two cliff rescues.

Additional lifeguards will be on duty at The Shores for Labor Day weekend in September, Stephens said. “We’ll be working with our San Diego police partners, park rangers and San Diego fire to ensure that we will meet that weekend with the staffing we need and to address any emergencies.”

San Diego police Lt. Bryan Brecht said Labor Day will mean increased police staffing at beaches in his Northern Division, which runs from Mission Beach north through La Jolla and includes Mission Bay.

About 130 officers will be patrolling the beaches for the three-day weekend Sept. 2-4, with command posts set up at La Jolla’s Marine Street Beach and at Mission Beach, Brecht said.

Since July 12, the Northern Division’s beach teams had written 223 citations related to alcohol, 23 involving illegal bonfires and 15 related to vending.

Walter Munk Day: The annual tradition in honor of famed late La Jolla oceanographer Walter Munk will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Kellogg Park in The Shores.

The celebration, which this year is called “Walter Munk Day: Celebrate Our Oceans,” will commemorate the region’s Kumeyaay heritage and culture, according to Munk’s widow, Mary Coakley Munk.

The event will include Kumeyaay tule boat building and launching, dozens of exhibitors offering education and activities on ocean conservation and a ribbon-cutting for a new shade sail.

The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans, which sponsors the event, also will unveil a bronze sculpture depicting La Jolla geographical features above and under water.

For more information, visit waltermunkfoundation.org.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Shores Association next meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, online. Learn more at lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆