La Jolla merchants group seeking candidates for upcoming board election

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association is looking for candidates for its upcoming board election — especially self-nominations.

“I love when people self-nominate because it means you are engaged and want to get involved,” LJVMA Executive Director Jodi Rudick during the board’s Aug. 9 meeting. She said anyone who is a member of the Business Improvement District and has paid BID fees can self-nominate.

Further, businesses can nominate a delegate who does not have to be the owner or manager.

Nomination forms have been mailed to all business owners who pay into the BID and are available on the LJVMA website, lajollabythesea.com.

Nominations must be turned in by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, either by mail or hand-delivered to the LJVMA office at 7734 Herschel Ave., Suite C, La Jolla, CA 92037.

Responsibilities and time commitments are “very, very limited,” Rudick said. Responsibilities include attending LJVMA’s monthly meetings and miscellaneous events in which the association has a booth or table.

“We ask that you sit on one other community group or one of our committees,” Rudick said.

According to the organization, LJVMA’s mission is to “bring business to La Jolla Village.” To do so, the board drafts an annual strategic plan that provides the blueprint for the board’s initiatives in the coming year. This year’s effort was refined to produce fewer and more realistic ideas under the umbrellas of organizational excellence, merchant engagement and professional development, branding and advertising. The board also is continuing its effort to draw people who visit area landmarks such as La Jolla Cove into The Village to shop or dine.

Once all the candidates have their eligibility verified, a ballot will be created and sent out. Several current members are up for re-election, including those who joined the board to fill vacancies created by resignations.

Ballots must be cast in person at the LJVMA office between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 2-4. A golf cart will be available so volunteers can pick up voters and drop them off if needed. Ballots must be sealed and have a business tax ID or business name on it for verification. No absentee, proxy, mail, text or email ballots will be accepted.

Ballots will be opened and counted during the LJVMA meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, and results will be announced. The meeting will be at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. ◆