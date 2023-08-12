Chain-link fence in La Jolla’s Scripps Park will remain while San Diego designs storm drain repair

This fencing in Scripps Park will remain to keep people away from an eroding bluff while the city of San Diego designs a repair plan.

Chain-link fencing that has gone up in La Jolla’s Scripps Park to keep people away from an eroding bluff will remain for the foreseeable future as the city of San Diego looks to design a plan to fix the erosion problem.

The fence is above a small area known as Shell Beach and has been in place for months. The staircase that leads to the beach itself remains open.

City spokesman Tyler Becker said the fence is related to an emergency capital improvement project that is “in the early planning stage and will correct storm drain issues that have led to some cliff erosion.”

A section of Scripps Park will remain fenced off while the city of San Diego looks to fix storm drain issues that have led to cliff erosion above Shell Beach. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Becker said city staff is investigating the issue and potential engineering solutions but that no additional details are available.

“We anticipate having a proposed repair plan in the coming weeks,” he said. He did not comment on whether that plan would go before local planning groups for review.

This fencing in Scripps Park is intended to keep people away from an eroding cliff. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla Parks & Beaches board President Bob Evans, who has been part of an effort to make small repairs at Scripps Park, said he has been in communication with the city about this project.

“It’s exponentially complicated when you have multiple city departments involved,” Evans said. “They also mentioned the probable need to have to move the sidewalk back a bit and realign the fencing.”

He did not have additional information. ◆