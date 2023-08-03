Advertisement
Group beaches boat and runs away in apparent human smuggling in La Jolla

A boat landed at Marine Street Beach in La Jolla in an apparent human-smuggling incident.
(OnScene.TV)

A Border Patrol official says witnesses reported the incident at Marine Street Beach on Aug. 1.

By David Hernandez
A group of people reportedly ran away from a boat that landed on Marine Street Beach in La Jolla in an apparent human-smuggling incident Aug. 1, a U.S. Border Patrol official said.

Witnesses reported the landing at about 7:30 a.m. They said the group of 12 to 15 people ran to nearby vehicles, according to Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Eric Lavergne.

By the time Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers arrived, no one from the boat was around, Lavergne said.

Customs and Border Protection seized the vessel, he said.

A boat that washed up in La Jolla on July 31 does not appear to be a panga boat.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

