Group beaches boat and runs away in apparent human smuggling in La Jolla

A group of people reportedly ran away from a boat that landed on Marine Street Beach in La Jolla in an apparent human-smuggling incident Aug. 1, a U.S. Border Patrol official said.

Witnesses reported the landing at about 7:30 a.m. They said the group of 12 to 15 people ran to nearby vehicles, according to Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Eric Lavergne.

By the time Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers arrived, no one from the boat was around, Lavergne said.

Customs and Border Protection seized the vessel, he said.

