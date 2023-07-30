Advertisement
News

La Jolla Parkway I-5 off-ramp closing for three nights to finish new concrete barrier

Road closed sign
(stock.adobe.com)
By City News Service
Share

California Department of Transportation crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to La Jolla Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, July 30, through Tuesday, Aug. 1, to finish construction of a new concrete barrier that has replaced the guardrail on the approach to the bridge.

This final step will install a Smart Crash cushion, remove the temporary construction barriers and restripe the ramp, according to Caltrans.

Motorists looking to get on La Jolla Parkway can continue north on I-5, exit at La Jolla Village Drive, turn left onto La Jolla Scenic Drive and then turn right onto La Jolla Parkway.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations.

For real-time information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov. ◆

News
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement