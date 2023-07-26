La Jolla News Nuggets: Lemonade stand for cancer research; wireless facility; Rotary grants; ‘Flicks’; more

Allie and Matt Stoneham host a lemonade stand in their La Jolla neighborhood to raise money for research of childhood cancer.

La Jolla kids’ lemonade stand raises money for cancer research

A La Jolla brother and sister set up a neighborhood lemonade stand to raise money for research of childhood cancer after a friend died of cancer in the past year.

Allie and Matt Stoneham raised $100 (doubling their goal) during the effort July 15 in front of their house on Via Carolina, with all money going to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, according to their mother, Amy Stoneham.

After reading the book “Alex and the Amazing Lemonade Stand,” Allie, 7, and Matt, 9, asked if they could host a lemonade stand in their neighborhood to aid the foundation’s efforts to support pediatric cancer research.

Alex Scott was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer, in 1997, shortly before her first birthday. When she was 4, she asked her parents if she could have a lemonade stand to raise money to help doctors find a cure for all kids with cancer. In the four years before Alex died in 2004 at age 8, she hosted lemonade stands and inspired other children to do the same. Together they raised more than $1 million.

Those efforts continue through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which has raised more than $250 million to fund more than 1,000 research projects and programs for families affected by childhood cancer. To learn more, visit alexslemonade.org.

S.D. commission approves wireless facility near La Jolla Parkway

The San Diego Planning Commission approved the continued use of an AT&T wireless communications facility in La Jolla’s Hidden Valley area during its July 20 meeting.

The item passed on the consent agenda, meaning it was approved without discussion or a presentation.

The permitted facility consists of a 20-foot faux shrub with six panel antennas and eight remote radio units in the rear of a property at 7990 Via Capri, overlooking La Jolla Parkway.

According to a report associated with the permit, the facility has been in AT&T’s network since 1995 and the permit is reapplied for every 10 years. Thus, the latest permit has a 10-year period.

Rotary Club of La Jolla awards grants to local nonprofits

Representatives of local nonprofits received grants from the Rotary Club of La Jolla. (Cindy Goodman)

The Rotary Club of La Jolla awarded about $24,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations at its July 11 meeting.

The grant recipients are the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, La Jolla Historical Society, Dan McKinney Family YMCA, La Jolla Meals on Wheels, Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans, La Jolla Community Center, La Jolla Symphony & Chorus and La Jolla Christmas Parade.

Salk researchers unlock mechanism for drug-resistant HIV

Researchers at the La Jolla-based Salk Institute for Biological Studies, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, say they have discovered the molecular mechanisms by which the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, becomes resistant to Dolutegravir, one of the most effective clinically used antiviral drugs for treating HIV.

A study published July 21 in Science Advances describes how changes to the 3D structures of integrase, an HIV protein, can lead to Dolutegravir resistance and how other compounds may be able to overcome that resistance.

“With HIV, one must think two steps ahead of the virus,” said Salk associate professor Dmitry Lyumkis, co-senior author of the study and developmental chair of the Hearst Foundation. “We’ve now determined how the virus could continue evolving against drugs like Dolutegravir, which is important to consider for the development of future therapeutics.”

With the information, the scientists will study how integrase variants evolve — including those not yet seen in patients but possible in the future — and how they affect response to clinically used drugs as well as the ability of HIV to infect humans.

Scripps Research receives renewed funding from NIH

Scripps Research in La Jolla has received renewed funding from the National Institutes of Health for its Translational Institute to continue its work enrolling participants in the “All of Us” research program.

The initial funding amount is $54 million. The project is expected to last five years, with anticipated total funding of $282 million.

The research program has created one of the largest and most diverse health databases of its kind to help accelerate precision medicine and decrease health disparities.

Since opening in 2018, All of Us has enrolled more than 460,000 participants nationwide, with 46 percent identifying with a racial and/or ethnic group historically underrepresented in medical research.

La Jolla author publishes his second novel for adults

“Maddie Q.” is La Jollan Allan Havis’ second novel for adults. (Allan Havis)

La Jolla resident and UC San Diego professor Allan Havis has published his second novel for adults, called “Maddie Q.”

The book, set primarily in San Diego, follows main character Maddie Crawford’s exploration of the far-right political movement QAnon.

Learn more at amzn.to/44FlyqX.

‘Flicks on the Bricks’ returns in August

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s “Flicks on the Bricks” program returns next month, highlighting the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Warner Bros. movie studio. The outdoor film series, hosted by film critic and scholar Beth Accomando, will be held Thursday nights starting Aug. 10.

The films that will be screened are “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938) on Aug. 10, “To Have and Have Not” (1944) on Aug. 17, “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) on Aug. 24 and “What’s Up, Doc?” (1972) on Aug. 31.

Popcorn is free; drinks will be available for purchase. All films will be shown on the Athenaeum outdoor patio at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets to individual screenings are $20 for Athenaeum members and $25 for non-members. Tickets for the series are $72 for members and $92 for non-members. Learn more at ljathenaeum.org/flicks .

Cybersecurity competition and conference set for Hilton Torrey Pines

The International Cybersecurity Championship & Conference, which is designed to attract top talent to and raise global awareness of the cybersecurity industry, will be held Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 1-4, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel.

IC3 is designed with three primary components: a speaker session showcasing leaders in cybersecurity games and exercises from around the world; a hands-on expo of cyber games, immersive training and exercises; and the International Cybersecurity Challenge, a championship tournament featuring global teams of members 25 and younger.

Learn more at ic3.games.

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla pancake breakfast set for Aug. 12

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s 59th annual pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.

The event will include all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with juice and coffee, a bounce house, raffle prizes and pony rides.

There also will be a San Diego Blood Bank blood drive sponsored by the National Charity League’s Seaside chapter.

Tickets are $20 for the breakfast; children 10 and younger get in free with a paid adult. For more information, visit kiwanisclublajolla.org.

‘Cocktails on Coast Walk’ returns Sept. 29

La Jolla’s Coast Walk Trail is maintained and rehabilitated by Friends of Coast Walk Trail. (Brenda Fake)

Tickets are on sale for this year’s “Cocktails on Coast Walk” party and fundraiser, which will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at 1599 Coast Walk.

Festivities will include dinner, cocktails, dancing and a raffle. Funds raised will benefit Friends of Coast Walk Trail, which carries out projects on the trail.

In recent years, the group’s efforts have included repairing eroded areas of the trail, revegetating the area with native plants, repairing a failing slope, adding new post-and-chain safety barriers and more.

Tickets to “Cocktails on Coast Walk” start at $100. Learn more at friendsofcoastwalk.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆

