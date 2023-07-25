Coastal Commission investigates as Scripps Coastal Reserve at UC San Diego remains closed

The Scripps Coastal Reserve at UC San Diego has been mostly closed to the public since March 2020.

The California Coastal Commission is investigating the continued closure of the Scripps Coastal Reserve at UC San Diego, part of the University of California’s Natural Reserve System.

The reserve in La Jolla has been mostly closed to the public since March 2020 at the onset of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It encompasses nearly 1,000 acres adjacent to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, including an upland area called the “Knoll” or “Cliffs” and the shoreline and Marine Protected Area below the cliffs.

The Coastal Commission has been aware of the Scripps Coastal Reserve closure since late 2020, said Andrew Willis, enforcement staff counsel for the commission.

“This is an important coastal resource,” Willis said. “We want to work on the access issues here, and that’s our intent.”

Under the California Coastal Act, a coastal development permit is required for a change of access to a coastal site, Willis said.

“We have been in touch with UCSD for a while now about [a] coastal development permit for managing the access to the site,” he said.

UCSD’s application for such a permit “hasn’t happened yet,” he said.

Though pandemic restrictions have been lifted throughout the state, the Scripps Coastal Reserve has been open to the public only for volunteer maintenance from 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays or for a docent-led tour from 9 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of each month (it previously was offered the second Saturday).

“The Scripps Coastal Reserve will remain closed, and the university is still considering reopening options,” said Leslie Sepuka, UCSD’s associate communications director, reiterating what she said nearly a year and a half ago.

She did not elaborate about why the reserve is still closed or about possible reopening options.

Red hot pokers greet the sunrise at the Scripps Coastal Reserve. (Leo Larson)

“Everyone’s aware there’s been a change of access to the Scripps Reserve,” Willis said. “We need to stay vigilant to make sure those closures are addressed.

“We’re working on getting that [permit] application in and the issue before the commission as soon as possible.”

Sepuka said she was unable to immediately confirm whether UCSD is in the process of applying for the coastal development permit. She said the university has not heard from the commission about access to the reserve since August 2022.

Willis said the Scripps Coastal Reserve “is a really great spot for public access ... providing access for young residents and especially residents from all over [and] different kinds of backgrounds.” ◆