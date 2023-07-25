Coastal Commission investigates as Scripps Coastal Reserve at UC San Diego remains closed
The commission is still waiting for a coastal development permit application from UCSD more than three years after most public access to the reserve was cut off.
The California Coastal Commission is investigating the continued closure of the Scripps Coastal Reserve at UC San Diego, part of the University of California’s Natural Reserve System.
The reserve in La Jolla has been mostly closed to the public since March 2020 at the onset of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It encompasses nearly 1,000 acres adjacent to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, including an upland area called the “Knoll” or “Cliffs” and the shoreline and Marine Protected Area below the cliffs.
The Coastal Commission has been aware of the Scripps Coastal Reserve closure since late 2020, said Andrew Willis, enforcement staff counsel for the commission.
“This is an important coastal resource,” Willis said. “We want to work on the access issues here, and that’s our intent.”
Under the California Coastal Act, a coastal development permit is required for a change of access to a coastal site, Willis said.
“We have been in touch with UCSD for a while now about [a] coastal development permit for managing the access to the site,” he said.
UCSD’s application for such a permit “hasn’t happened yet,” he said.
“This is an important coastal resource. We want to work on the access issues here, and that’s our intent.”
— Andrew Willis, enforcement staff counsel for California Coastal Commission
Residents of the on-campus neighborhood object to the ‘drastic’ loss of the eucalyptus trees, citing a decrease in shade and livability.
Though pandemic restrictions have been lifted throughout the state, the Scripps Coastal Reserve has been open to the public only for volunteer maintenance from 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays or for a docent-led tour from 9 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of each month (it previously was offered the second Saturday).
“The Scripps Coastal Reserve will remain closed, and the university is still considering reopening options,” said Leslie Sepuka, UCSD’s associate communications director, reiterating what she said nearly a year and a half ago.
She did not elaborate about why the reserve is still closed or about possible reopening options.
“Everyone’s aware there’s been a change of access to the Scripps Reserve,” Willis said. “We need to stay vigilant to make sure those closures are addressed.
“We’re working on getting that [permit] application in and the issue before the commission as soon as possible.”
Sepuka said she was unable to immediately confirm whether UCSD is in the process of applying for the coastal development permit. She said the university has not heard from the commission about access to the reserve since August 2022.
Willis said the Scripps Coastal Reserve “is a really great spot for public access ... providing access for young residents and especially residents from all over [and] different kinds of backgrounds.” ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.