Stretch of Soledad Road to be resurfaced in 2024

Residents driving one of the more potholed streets between La Jolla and Pacific Beach can expect a smoother commute after a stretch of Soledad Road is repaved in 2024.

The portion of the road slated for repaving is between Alta La Jolla Drive in La Jolla and Park Drive in Pacific Beach. Work is expected to begin next summer, San Diego city spokesman Tyler Becker said.

Soledad Road is expected to be repaved next year between Alta La Jolla Drive in La Jolla and Park Drive in Pacific Beach. (Bing Maps and La Jolla Light)

The remaining portion of Soledad Road, from Alta La Jolla Drive north to Soledad Mountain Road, has been identified as “needing repair, but [city] staff are still working on packaging and scheduling out that segment,” Becker said.

Soon after this spring’s completion of the repaving of La Jolla Parkway and the announcement that La Jolla Shores Drive is to be repaved, San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, wrote in his July newsletter that the repaving of Soledad Road will be funded in the city’s budget.

The new budget for fiscal 2023-24 approved by the City Council on June 12 allocates $140 million for road repairs, including on Soledad Road.

“This was a budget priority for me and a worthy investment,” LaCava told the La Jolla Light. ◆