New streetlights in La Jolla Shores will be directed away from homes

A sample streetlight has been placed at Paseo del Ocaso and Avenida de La Playa in La Jolla Shores. The final version will have the finial, crown and ribs removed and the color will be metallic gray.

In a follow-up to last month’s discussion of new streetlights, the La Jolla Shores Association received clarity at its meeting July 12 on where the light will be directed.

The board opted in June for a simplified version of a General Electric lantern for 37 new streetlights after its original choices didn’t conform to the city of San Diego’s “dark sky” policy.

The new streetlights, which will stand on a 9½-foot concrete pole, will be part of the Block 1J Phase 1 undergrounding project that currently is placing utility lines underground from La Jolla Shores Drive west to the ocean and from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography south to Avenida de la Playa.

LJSA board member Rick Kent, who has been working with the city for months to refine design choices for the new streetlights, presented further information on the light distribution, or where the light will shine.

The city has two choices, Kent said: symmetrical distribution — a rounded, even distribution of light around the pole — or asymmetrical distribution, in which light is directed more onto the sidewalk and away from buildings to avoid irritating nearby residents.

The new streetlights in La Jolla Shores will have asymmetrical light distribution (the lower option in the illustration), to direct light away from homes. (Screenshot by Elisabeth Frausto)

The city had planned to install mostly asymmetrical lights in The Shores, with eight symmetrical lights along various portions of La Jolla Shores Drive where setbacks are wider than the typical sidewalk.

Noting symmetrical distribution still would impact residents along La Jolla Shores Drive who have larger setbacks, Kent worked with city engineers to ensure all the GE streetlights would have asymmetrical distribution.

A sample GE lamp has been installed at Paseo del Ocaso and Avenida de la Playa, Kent said, though the final versions will not have a finial, crown or ribs around the globe and will be a metallic gray color.

The sample lamp does not light up, as the streetlight power currently is on a serial circuit, meaning one streetlight outage affects the rest. The circuit will be replaced during the installation of the new lights, which is expected next spring.

Other LJSA news

Safety: Public safety officers were out in force in La Jolla on Independence Day, resulting in a “pretty peaceful” holiday, according to San Diego police Lt. Bryan Brecht of the department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla.

More than 200 police officers covered the division July 4. The division covers Mission Beach north through La Jolla.

“We made 10 felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests,” Brecht said. “We issued 378 alcohol citations, 58 firepit citations and 66 vendor citations.”

The vendor citations focused mainly on mobile vendors selling food and ice cream. Police offers are supporting city park rangers tasked with enforcing San Diego’s sidewalk vending ordinance.

On the beaches and in the water, “there were no major incidents from the lifeguard perspective,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lt. Lonnie Stephens. “We had a lot of staff on duty in La Jolla for the Fourth of July.”

New council representative: Steve Hadley, representing San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, introduced Emily Lynch, who will take over for Hadley upon his retirement Sept. 8.

Lynch has been LaCava’s representative in District 1’s northern communities. “Over the next couple of months … I’ll be transitioning into serving La Jolla,” she said. “I look forward to working with you all.”

“Emily and I have been out touring La Jolla, connecting her with some of the constituents,” Hadley said.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Shores Association next meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, online. Learn more at lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆