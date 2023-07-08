‘An eco-disaster’: Kelp forests disappearing off the coast of La Jolla for unknown reasons

Kelp forests, once lush and pervasive, have all but disappeared in parts of La Jolla’s waters.

The kelp forests off the coast of La Jolla are disappearing, but some in the local scientific community are stumped as to why.

The two largest kelp forests on the West Coast — off La Jolla and Point Loma — have been slowly reducing in size due to rising ocean temperatures, but the suffering is especially evident in the kelp beds throughout northern La Jolla, from Marine Street to La Jolla Shores. The southern La Jolla kelp forests have since shown patchy regrowth, but the northern La Jolla areas appear decimated.

“I’m not sure why that is,” said Ed Parnell, a marine ecologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, and that the La Jolla kelp “should be doing better than it’s doing.”

A 2014 heat wave, followed by a 2016 El Niño — a series of warmer storms — resulted in “massive kelp mortality” all along the West Coast, Parnell said.

Cooler water in 2017 and 2018 led to sporadic recovery, he said, though another warm-up in 2019 again diminished the forests.

And though the temperature of the northern La Jolla kelp areas is a bit warmer than it is towards the southern portions, “that’s not enough to account for … the complete lack of kelp recovery,” he said.

A still from a May video of northern La Jolla ocean waters shows virtually no remaining kelp. (Ed Parnell)

“I’m trying to understand what’s going on,” Parnell said, adding there are several potential reasons for the kelp’s failure to regenerate, including competition for space with other species of algae, a lack of light in deeper waters needed for growth, or a disease.

The kelp forests are both a home and a food source for several different species; individual kelp plants can live eight to 10 years and regrow quickly.

Sea urchins are often the cause of kelp eradication as they feed quickly on the kelp but “right now, we don’t have a sea urchin overgrazing problem off San Diego County,” Parnell said, because that problem is more contained to the central coast of California.

Sourcing the cause of the kelp’s decline will take time, Parnell said, and that it’s difficult to test for individual factors. “The answer is probably going to be complicated; it’s probably several factors and the timing of those factors has come into play.”

And as another El Niño is on the horizon for next winter, which portends warmer water, “we’re going to lose what little kelp has come back,” Parnell predicts.

It’s a loss scuba diver Rod Watkins has watched for more than a dozen years.

The owner of Scuba San Diego Inc., Watkins has led dives into the kelp forests off San Diego since 1968 and noted the local kelp has “been completely degraded due to [increasing] ocean temperatures.”

Though the kelp decimation hasn’t impacted his business “because people still want to come and see” what little is left, Watkins emphasized it’s “nothing like what there was 15 to 20 years ago.”

The surface of the ocean “[used to] be covered with kelp canopy” from south of Point La Jolla to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla Shores, he said. “I haven’t seen that in 15 years.”

The loss of the kelp “has had a dramatic effect on the ecosystem,” Watkins said, “because many species of fish use the kelp canopy as a home. … You used to be able to find an abalone in the reserves under almost every rock. Today, you can hardly find an abalone out there. It’s sad … it’s an eco-disaster.” ◆