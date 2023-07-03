Tarnishing the Jewel: La Jolla sidewalk is cracking up

Reader Roger Cornell believes frequent skateboarding has damaged the sidewalk at the corner of Sea Lane and Monte Vista Avenue in La Jolla.

La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it’s also no secret that sometimes things aren’t quite so pretty.

Pictured is a recent example of the latter, taken by a local resident.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel. ◆