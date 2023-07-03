Advertisement
News

Tarnishing the Jewel: La Jolla sidewalk is cracking up

Cracked sidewalk at the corner of Sea Lane and Monte Vista Avenue in La Jolla
Reader Roger Cornell believes frequent skateboarding has damaged the sidewalk at the corner of Sea Lane and Monte Vista Avenue in La Jolla.
(Roger Cornell)

Though La Jolla has a lot of beautiful sights, some aren’t so much.

Share

La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it’s also no secret that sometimes things aren’t quite so pretty.

Pictured is a recent example of the latter, taken by a local resident.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement