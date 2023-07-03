Tarnishing the Jewel: La Jolla sidewalk is cracking up
Though La Jolla has a lot of beautiful sights, some aren’t so much.
Share
La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it’s also no secret that sometimes things aren’t quite so pretty.
Pictured is a recent example of the latter, taken by a local resident.
If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.