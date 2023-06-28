Tarnishing the Jewel: Locals put trash and weeds in their sights
Though La Jolla has a lot of beautiful sights, here are some that aren’t so much.
La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it’s also no secret that sometimes things aren’t quite so pretty.
Pictured are recent examples of the latter, taken by local residents.
If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel. ◆
