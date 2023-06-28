Advertisement
Tarnishing the Jewel: Locals put trash and weeds in their sights

Left: An overstuffed, rusting garbage can at Windansea. Right: A hedge of weeds in the median on La Jolla Parkway.
Left: An overstuffed, rusting garbage can clashes with the scenery at Windansea.
Right: A hedge of weeds in the median on La Jolla Parkway “is the first thing that people see of our Village and must not be a very good first impression,” Dr. Louis Levy says.
(Roger Haerr (left) and Louis Levy)

Though La Jolla has a lot of beautiful sights, here are some that aren’t so much.

La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it’s also no secret that sometimes things aren’t quite so pretty.

Pictured are recent examples of the latter, taken by local residents.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

