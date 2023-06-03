Advertisement
Photo gallery: The Bishop’s School in La Jolla awards 131 diplomas to the class of 2023

Bishops grads 2.jpg
1/17
Seniors prepare for their graduation processional at The Bishop’s School.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 1
2/17
Bishop’s faculty begin the graduation ceremony processional.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 3.JPG
3/17
Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim welcomes families, faculty members and seniors.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 4.jpg
4/17
The Rev. Nicole Simopolous-Pigato addresses the commencement ceremony.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 5.jpg
5/17
Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim awards Rory Engh the Judith M. Haxo Award for her initiative and courage to pursue her passions.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 6.jpg
6/17
Athena Hernandez receives the Richard and Margaret Pharr Award for her perseverance, dependability and concern for others.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 7.jpg
7/17
Eli Browne receives the Harvard Cup — awarded to the Bishop’s senior with the highest cumulative grade point average — from Head of School Ron Kim.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 8.jpg
8/17
Katelyn Wang receives the Bishop’s Medal for her involvement in many aspects of school.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 9.jpg
9/17
William Keefe receives the Michael W. Teitelman Loyalty Cup for representing Bishop’s ideals.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 10.jpg
10/17
Class president Katelyn Wang speaks to her fellow seniors.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops 17.jpg
11/17
Ryan Arrowsmith, Associated Student Body Council president, speaks at graduation.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 11.jpg
12/17
Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim addresses the graduating seniors.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 12.jpg
13/17
Families cheer for their graduates.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 13.JPG
14/17
To a standing ovation, a student rings a bells after receiving his diploma to signify the end of his cancer treatment.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 14.jpg
15/17
Seniors await their diplomas at The Bishop’s School June 2.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 15.jpg
16/17
Confetti flies as families celebration commencement.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bishops grads 16.JPG
17/17
The iconic cap toss to conclude the ceremony.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Bishop’s School in La Jolla held its 2023 commencement ceremony on its quad June 2, awarding diplomas to 131 seniors.

The ceremony featured remarks from Head of School Ron Kim and two graduating seniors, along with the presentation of several student awards.

La Jolla Light staff

