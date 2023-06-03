Photo gallery: The Bishop’s School in La Jolla awards 131 diplomas to the class of 2023
1/17
Seniors prepare for their graduation processional at The Bishop’s School. (Elisabeth Frausto)
2/17
Bishop’s faculty begin the graduation ceremony processional. (Elisabeth Frausto)
3/17
Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim welcomes families, faculty members and seniors. (Elisabeth Frausto)
4/17
The Rev. Nicole Simopolous-Pigato addresses the commencement ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
5/17
Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim awards Rory Engh the Judith M. Haxo Award for her initiative and courage to pursue her passions. (Elisabeth Frausto)
6/17
Athena Hernandez receives the Richard and Margaret Pharr Award for her perseverance, dependability and concern for others. (Elisabeth Frausto)
7/17
Eli Browne receives the Harvard Cup — awarded to the Bishop’s senior with the highest cumulative grade point average — from Head of School Ron Kim. (Elisabeth Frausto)
8/17
Katelyn Wang receives the Bishop’s Medal for her involvement in many aspects of school. (Elisabeth Frausto)
9/17
William Keefe receives the Michael W. Teitelman Loyalty Cup for representing Bishop’s ideals. (Elisabeth Frausto)
10/17
Class president Katelyn Wang speaks to her fellow seniors. (Elisabeth Frausto)
11/17
Ryan Arrowsmith, Associated Student Body Council president, speaks at graduation. (Elisabeth Frausto)
12/17
Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim addresses the graduating seniors. (Elisabeth Frausto)
13/17
Families cheer for their graduates. (Elisabeth Frausto)
14/17
To a standing ovation, a student rings a bells after receiving his diploma to signify the end of his cancer treatment. (Elisabeth Frausto)
15/17
Seniors await their diplomas at The Bishop’s School June 2. (Elisabeth Frausto)
16/17
Confetti flies as families celebration commencement. (Elisabeth Frausto)
17/17
The iconic cap toss to conclude the ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Share
The Bishop’s School in La Jolla held its 2023 commencement ceremony on its quad June 2, awarding diplomas to 131 seniors.
The ceremony featured remarks from Head of School Ron Kim and two graduating seniors, along with the presentation of several student awards.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.