Photo gallery: The Bishop’s School in La Jolla awards 131 diplomas to the class of 2023

The iconic cap toss to conclude the ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Seniors await their diplomas at The Bishop’s School June 2. (Elisabeth Frausto)

To a standing ovation, a student rings a bells after receiving his diploma to signify the end of his cancer treatment. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Katelyn Wang receives the Bishop’s Medal for her involvement in many aspects of school. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Eli Browne receives the Harvard Cup — awarded to the Bishop’s senior with the highest cumulative grade point average — from Head of School Ron Kim. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Athena Hernandez receives the Richard and Margaret Pharr Award for her perseverance, dependability and concern for others. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Bishop’s Head of School Ron Kim awards Rory Engh the Judith M. Haxo Award for her initiative and courage to pursue her passions. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Seniors prepare for their graduation processional at The Bishop’s School. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Bishop’s School in La Jolla held its 2023 commencement ceremony on its quad June 2, awarding diplomas to 131 seniors.

The ceremony featured remarks from Head of School Ron Kim and two graduating seniors, along with the presentation of several student awards.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆