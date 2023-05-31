La Jolla News Nuggets: La Jolla Parkway, Paul McCartney book, International Festival, more

The resurfaced and repainted La Jolla Parkway is pictured the morning of May 30.

San Diego completes La Jolla Parkway resurfacing

The long-awaited repaving of La Jolla Parkway was completed just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday after several delays.

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, took to social media May 26 to announce that the work had been completed.

“Thanks to the mayor for working with me on addressing District 1’s roads, and a shout-out to Congressman Scott Peters for securing federal funds for this project,” LaCava said.

The work, which included base repair, asphalt overlay, adjustment of utilities and road striping, is part of San Diego’s “Sexy Streets’’ initiative .

La Jolla Parkway, the main thoroughfare linking Interstate 5 and State Route 52 to La Jolla Shores and The Village, had become notorious locally for its cracks and potholes . The repaving project was delayed several times since it was announced in January 2022 .

It was originally to be done in two phases to accommodate the California Department of Transportation, which has purview over a small section of the parkway just before the ramps to I-5 and the 52. But in December, the project was postponed from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year and the work was consolidated to be done together.

The project was further delayed by cool weather as city crews waited for nighttime ambient air temperatures to stay above 50 degrees for two weeks so the new road material could set properly. The work was done at night to avoid causing traffic jams on the heavily traveled road.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Warwick’s to auction signed copy of Paul McCartney’s new book

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla will hold an online auction June 2-9 for a signed copy of “1964: Eyes of the Storm,” Paul McCartney’s new book chronicling the early days of Beatlemania. It is one of only 175 signed, numbered copies. The book also comes with an exclusive art print.

Bidding will open at $3,000 on the Warwick’s eBay page, ebay.com/usr/warwickslj. Twenty percent of auction proceeds will be donated to the La Jolla Community Foundation to benefit its Village streetscape project.

The book’s 275 largely unseen photographs that McCartney took with a 35mm camera capture the period from late 1963 to early 1964 when the Beatles became an international sensation.

Unsigned copies of “1964: Eyes of the Storm” will be available Tuesday, June 13. For more information, email beatles@warwicks.com.

The Village streetscape project intends to rehabilitate and renovate one block of Girard Avenue and two intersections with improved lighting and benches, new shade trees and landscaping, safer crosswalks and more. To learn more, visit ljcommunityfoundation.org/streetscape.

La Jolla Elementary School hosts second International Festival

La Jolla Elementary School hosted its second International Festival on May 19, with families setting up booths representing 20 countries. (Victoria Pearce)

La Jolla Elementary School hosted its second International Festival on May 19.

More than 800 people attended, visiting booths set up by school families representing 20 countries.

The event included music, food trucks, games and prizes.

Alliance for African Assistance to hold fundraiser in La Jolla

The nonprofit Alliance for African Assistance will hold its annual World Refugee Day fundraiser breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave.

The event will include entertainment from Vessel of Mercy Group, cultural performances from Uganda, Burma and Iraq, refugee speakers, a silent auction and more.

Proceeds will benefit the organization’s programs focused on supporting and resettling refugees in San Diego, as well as its Child Scholarship Program, which aims to address poverty and injustice by pairing children in Uganda with academic sponsors.

Since its inception in 1989, Alliance for African Assistance has resettled more than 14,000 refugees from 30 countries.

Tickets for the breakfast start at $40. For more information, visit alliance-for-africa.org .

County’s health and human services director heads to new job at UC San Diego Health

Nick Macchione, pictured in 2019, will be the new chief health officer of community health for UC San Diego Health. (Gary Warth / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

After 26 years of working for San Diego County, 15 of them directing its Health & Human Services Agency, Nick Macchione announced May 24 that he will take a new position at UC San Diego Health.

According to an announcement sent to university health system employees, the new position, chief health officer of community health, will oversee the network of “external relationships” with other organizations.

The university health system often works with the county health department, other health systems and government agencies that collaborate on everything from border health care to serving people on Medi-Cal or without health insurance.

Patty Maysent, chief executive of UCSD Health, said that years of working directly with Macchione made it clear to her that he was the best fit for the role.

In a memo to county colleagues, Macchione, 55, announced the change as a retirement occurring Tuesday, June 27, though a county official said he does not intend to take retirement benefits “at this time.” — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Bloomberg Philanthropies recognizes UCSD as an American Talent Initiative High-Flier

Bloomberg Philanthropies recognized UC San Diego on May 23 as one of 28 American Talent Initiative High-Fliers.

ATI recognizes institutions with high graduation rates that are national leaders in college access and success for lower-income students. UCSD received the distinction for its high share of students with Pell Grants and its recruitment, enrollment and retention practices.

Over the next year, ATI and Bloomberg Philanthropies will work with High-Fliers to share what they have learned with other four-year colleges and universities across the nation.

Since ATI’s launch in 2016, UCSD has maintained one of the highest Pell shares among its 137 peers and was one of the few public members to increase enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curebound names first chief science officer

La Jolla-based philanthropic organization Curebound has named Dr. Ezra Cohen its first chief science officer.

Before joining Curebound, Cohen was chief of the Division of Hematology-Oncology and associate director of clinical science at UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center.

Dr. Ezra Cohen is Curebound’s new chief science officer. (Curebound)

“There is no one better suited for this role than Ezra,” said Anne Marbarger, chief executive of Curebound. “His tremendous experience and commitment to advancing cancer research will undoubtedly guide our research program to the next level.”

Curebound works to raise and invest funding in translational cancer research projects aimed at accelerating new discoveries to clinical application.

“Curebound was founded with a simple belief: Cancer cures will be expedited by galvanizing a community of world-class researchers and funding collaborative research,” Cohen said. “I am incredibly excited to help Curebound develop the best possible projects that will eradicate cancer in our lifetime. It is time to change the world, starting right here in San Diego.”

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆