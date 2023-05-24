Advertisement
Have you taken our La Jolla cityhood poll? Weigh in now

La Jolla
(Elisabeth Frausto)
By La Jolla Light
With a new group shepherding an effort to make La Jolla a city of its own instead of part of the city of San Diego, we’re asking for your opinion.

If you haven’t already, read our six-part series on the topic (follow the “story gallery” link) and take the poll below.

Before a proposal for La Jolla's independence from the city of San Diego proceeds, several questions need to be answered.

