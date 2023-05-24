Have you taken our La Jolla cityhood poll? Weigh in now
Share
With a new group shepherding an effort to make La Jolla a city of its own instead of part of the city of San Diego, we’re asking for your opinion.
If you haven’t already, read our six-part series on the topic (follow the “story gallery” link) and take the poll below.
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.