More La Jolla streets to get slurry seal in coming days
Work will be done weekdays May 5-10.
Several La Jolla streets will receive a coat of slurry seal this week and next in a continuation of a project the city of San Diego started last week.
The slurry seal — a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock applied to the surface at an average thickness of a quarter-inch — will be applied weekdays from Friday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 10.
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
The city prepped the streets early last month for the treatment.
The affected roads will be closed to vehicle traffic while the seal is applied.
Here is the schedule:
Friday, May 5
- Half of Prospect Street: between Ivanhoe Avenue and Jenner Street and between Fay and Draper avenues
- Fay Avenue: between Kline and Prospect streets
- Girard Avenue: between Prospect and Silverado streets
- Half of Ivanhoe Avenue: between Prospect Street and Ivanhoe Avenue East
- Bonair Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
- Gravilla Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
- Bonair Street: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
Monday, May 8
- Half of Prospect Street: between Ivanhoe Avenue and Jenner Street and between Fay and Draper avenues
- Half of Ivanhoe Avenue: between Prospect Street and Ivanhoe Avenue East
- Half of La Jolla Boulevard: between Gravilla Street and Mesa Way
- Camino de La Costa: between West Camino de la Costa and Avenida Cortez and between La Canada and Avenida Cresta
- Gravilla Street between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
Tuesday, May 9
- Torrey Pines Road: between Prospect Place and Girard Avenue
- Wall Street: between Ivanhoe and Girard avenues
- Silverado Street: between Draper and Girard avenues
- Draper Avenue: between Bonair Street and Draper’s southern terminus
- Mesa Way: between La Jolla Boulevard and Avenida Cresta
- Camino de la Costa: between Palomar Avenue and Via del Norte
Wednesday, May 10
- Silverado Street: between Girard and Ivanhoe avenues
- Tyrian Street: between Bonair Place and Gravilla Street
- Avenida Cresta: between Winamar Avenue and Via del Norte
- Camino de la Costa: between Avenida Cortez and Via del Norte
- Half of La Jolla Boulevard: between Gravilla Street and Mesa Way ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.