More La Jolla streets to get slurry seal in coming days

Silverado Street in La Jolla is prepped in April for slurry seal. It is scheduled for the treatment Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9-10.

Several La Jolla streets will receive a coat of slurry seal this week and next in a continuation of a project the city of San Diego started last week.

The slurry seal — a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock applied to the surface at an average thickness of a quarter-inch — will be applied weekdays from Friday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 10.

The city prepped the streets early last month for the treatment.

The affected roads will be closed to vehicle traffic while the seal is applied.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, May 5



Half of Prospect Street: between Ivanhoe Avenue and Jenner Street and between Fay and Draper avenues

Fay Avenue: between Kline and Prospect streets

Girard Avenue: between Prospect and Silverado streets

Half of Ivanhoe Avenue: between Prospect Street and Ivanhoe Avenue East

Bonair Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Gravilla Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Bonair Street: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Monday, May 8



Half of Prospect Street: between Ivanhoe Avenue and Jenner Street and between Fay and Draper avenues

Half of Ivanhoe Avenue: between Prospect Street and Ivanhoe Avenue East

Half of La Jolla Boulevard: between Gravilla Street and Mesa Way

Camino de La Costa: between West Camino de la Costa and Avenida Cortez and between La Canada and Avenida Cresta

Gravilla Street between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Tuesday, May 9



Torrey Pines Road: between Prospect Place and Girard Avenue

Wall Street: between Ivanhoe and Girard avenues

Silverado Street: between Draper and Girard avenues

Draper Avenue: between Bonair Street and Draper’s southern terminus

Mesa Way: between La Jolla Boulevard and Avenida Cresta

Camino de la Costa: between Palomar Avenue and Via del Norte

Wednesday, May 10

