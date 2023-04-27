Sexual abuse lawsuit filed by ex-La Jolla High School students is settled

A lawsuit by a group of former La Jolla High School students alleging sexual abuse by a now-retired teacher has been settled, with terms not disclosed.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2020, alleged that physics teacher Martin Teachworth groped four underage students between 2003 and 2015. Teachworth retired in 2017 and his teaching credential was revoked two years later.

The former students alleged that district officials failed to discipline Teachworth despite several complaints against him regarding inappropriate touching of students.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but the district said in a statement that a review of district policies for handling sexual assault allegations “has resulted in changes and improvements that have since been implemented.”

Officials added that the district will “continue to review and update these policies annually to remain current and consistent with the latest improvements in best practices and laws. The district respects the courage of the claimants in this matter for speaking out and remains committed to making the safety of its students a top priority.”

Lauren Cerri, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement, “There was real harm done to these women and they’ve been validated.”

The earliest incident outlined in the lawsuit was an allegation that Teachworth put his hands down the back of a female student’s pants in 2003, which was reported to district officials.

The lawsuit alleged that complaints piled up against Teachworth, but he continued teaching until his retirement and no concrete disciplinary action was taken against him.

He was removed from his classroom for two weeks in 2016 and placed on paid administrative leave after a student reported that he made advances on her, but he returned to the classroom without any further reprimand, the complaint stated. ◆