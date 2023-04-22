Search underway for new principal at Bird Rock Elementary School

Bird Rock Elementary School in La Jolla will be getting a new principal as Andi Frost steps down.

Bird Rock Elementary School Principal Andi Frost, who has been on personal leave since January, will not return to the La Jolla school and a search for her replacement is underway.

When Frost went on leave, the community was told she would be gone for an undetermined time.

In a letter to Bird Rock Elementary families April 14, Frost wrote: “I have determined that I am not ready to return to work full time and am not certain when I will be. Thus, I will be stepping down as principal of Bird Rock so the recruitment process for a new and wonderful principal can begin.”

Further details about the reasons for Frost’s absence were not disclosed.

Andi Frost, who is stepping down as principal of Bird Rock Elementary School, speaks at the school’s 70th-anniversary party last May. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Jamie Jorgensen, who retired in June as principal of Hearst Elementary School in Del Cerro, has been acting principal at Bird Rock.

At the April 20 meeting of the La Jolla Cluster Association — a group of representatives of the five San Diego Unified School District campuses in La Jolla — district Area Superintendent Mitzi Merino said the Bird Rock job posting will be open through Wednesday, May 10.

Parents have been invited to a meeting at BRES the morning of Monday, April 24, and another on Zoom the evening of Thursday, April 27, so Merino and other officials can collect input about choosing the next principal.

“We are committed to finding a strong candidate to lead alongside the exceptional team at Bird Rock Elementary School,” Merino wrote in an April 14 letter to families.

BRES parent Molly MacDonald said “we’re just excited for this search … to find somebody that will come in and work with us and listen to us.”

Frost, a native of Massachusetts, became principal at BRES in 2018 and helped celebrate the school’s 70th anniversary last year. ◆