Many La Jolla streets to get slurry seal in coming week

Several La Jolla streets will receive a coat of slurry seal next week ahead of summer crowds.

The slurry seal — a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock applied to the surface at an average thickness of a quarter-inch — will come Tuesday through Friday, April 25-28, after the city of San Diego prepped the streets earlier this month for the treatment.

Affected roads will be closed to vehicle traffic while the seal is applied.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, April 25



Prospect Street: various portions

Fay Avenue: between Kline and Prospect streets

Girard Avenue: between Wall and Prospect streets

Ivanhoe Avenue: various portions

Bonair Street: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Gravilla Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Bonair Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Wednesday, April 26



Prospect Street: various portions

Ivanhoe Avenue: various portions

La Jolla Boulevard: various portions

Camino de la Costa: between West Camino de la Costa and Avenida Cresta

Gravilla Street: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue

Thursday, April 27



Torrey Pines Road: various portions

Wall Street: between Girard and Ivanhoe avenues

Silverado Street: between Bishops Lane and Draper Avenue

Mesa Way: between Avenida Cresta and La Jolla Boulevard

Camino de la Costa: between Palomar Avenue and Via del Norte

Friday, April 28

