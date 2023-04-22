Many La Jolla streets to get slurry seal in coming week
The pavement preservation method will be applied April 25-28.
Several La Jolla streets will receive a coat of slurry seal next week ahead of summer crowds.
The slurry seal — a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock applied to the surface at an average thickness of a quarter-inch — will come Tuesday through Friday, April 25-28, after the city of San Diego prepped the streets earlier this month for the treatment.
Affected roads will be closed to vehicle traffic while the seal is applied.
Here is the schedule:
Tuesday, April 25
- Prospect Street: various portions
- Fay Avenue: between Kline and Prospect streets
- Girard Avenue: between Wall and Prospect streets
- Ivanhoe Avenue: various portions
- Bonair Street: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
- Gravilla Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
- Bonair Place: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
Wednesday, April 26
- Prospect Street: various portions
- Ivanhoe Avenue: various portions
- La Jolla Boulevard: various portions
- Camino de la Costa: between West Camino de la Costa and Avenida Cresta
- Gravilla Street: between Tyrian Street and Draper Avenue
Thursday, April 27
- Torrey Pines Road: various portions
- Wall Street: between Girard and Ivanhoe avenues
- Silverado Street: between Bishops Lane and Draper Avenue
- Mesa Way: between Avenida Cresta and La Jolla Boulevard
- Camino de la Costa: between Palomar Avenue and Via del Norte
Friday, April 28
- Silverado Street: between Girard and Ivanhoe avenues
- Torrey Pines Road: various portions
- Tyrian Street: between Bonair Street and Gravilla Place
- Avenida Cresta: between Winamar Avenue and Via del Norte
- Camino de la Costa: between Avenida Cortez and Via del Norte
- La Jolla Boulevard: various portions ◆
