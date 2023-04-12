Advertisement
News

Switchfoot, Train, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men and more set for 2023 San Diego County Fair

Switchfoot will perform Monday, July 3, as part of the San Diego County Fair's Toyota Summer Concert Series.
Switchfoot will perform Monday, July 3, as part of the San Diego County Fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series. The band’s lead singer, Jon Foreman, is pictured in 2019.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The fair, which will run June 7 to July 4, announces 11 headliners for its Toyota Summer Concert Series, with more to come.

By George Varga
Share

The San Diego County Fair has announced 11 shows for its 2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The lineup includes diverse acts such as reggae mainstay Stephen Marley, norteño favorites Los Tigres del Norte, country-music vocalist Randy Houser and pop-rock band Train, which will kick off the series Wednesday, June 7.

Los Tigres del Norte will play the San Diego County Fair on Sunday, June 25.
(Prime Video)

Also set to appear are Grammy Award-winning San Diego band Switchfoot on Monday, July 3, veteran vocal group Boyz II Men on Thursday, June 22, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, June 17. The veteran Southern-rock group will be appearing as part of its first tour since the March 5 death of guitarist Gary Rossington, who was the band’s last surviving original member.

The San Diego County Fair returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds June 7 through July 4.
(Nancee E. Lewis)

More performance additions are pending. All concert tickets include same-day admission to the San Diego County Fair, which runs June 7 to July 4 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June. The theme for this year’s fair is “Get Out There.”

A fireworks show is set for closing night Tuesday, July 4.

Concert tickets are on sale at sdfair.com.

Owen Jana holds on to an oversize serving of curly fries at the San Diego County Fair in 2021.
(Nancee E. Lewis)

2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series

All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, June 7: Train, $40-$95

Sunday, June 11: La Adictiva, $25-$50

Saturday, June 17: Lynyrd Skynrd, $51-$106

Sunday, June 18: Grupo Bronco, $30-$60

Thursday, June 22: Boyz II Men, $35-$75

Saturday, June 24: Stephen Marley, with Hirie, $30-$65

Sunday, June 25: Los Tigres del Norte, $35-$80

Thursday, June 29: Randy Houser, with a co-headliner to be announced in May, $35-$65, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Alabama, $45-$110

Monday, July 3: Switchfoot, $25-$50

Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks Spectacular, $20-$25, 9 p.m. ◆

News Music
George Varga

San Diego Union-Tribune music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Miles Davis, Britney Spears and (over a game of chess) Ray Charles to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis. A triple first prize-winner for criticism and arts writing at the 2022 San Diego Press Club awards and a first prize-winner at the 2022 San Diego Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga has written liner notes for more than a dozen albums, including by jazz sax greats James Moody and Michael Brecker, and contributed two chapters to the book, “Dylan: Disc By Disc.”

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement