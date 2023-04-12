Switchfoot, Train, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men and more set for 2023 San Diego County Fair

Switchfoot will perform Monday, July 3, as part of the San Diego County Fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series. The band’s lead singer, Jon Foreman, is pictured in 2019.

The San Diego County Fair has announced 11 shows for its 2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The lineup includes diverse acts such as reggae mainstay Stephen Marley, norteño favorites Los Tigres del Norte, country-music vocalist Randy Houser and pop-rock band Train, which will kick off the series Wednesday, June 7.

Los Tigres del Norte will play the San Diego County Fair on Sunday, June 25. (Prime Video)

Also set to appear are Grammy Award-winning San Diego band Switchfoot on Monday, July 3, veteran vocal group Boyz II Men on Thursday, June 22, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, June 17. The veteran Southern-rock group will be appearing as part of its first tour since the March 5 death of guitarist Gary Rossington, who was the band’s last surviving original member.

The San Diego County Fair returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds June 7 through July 4. (Nancee E. Lewis)

More performance additions are pending. All concert tickets include same-day admission to the San Diego County Fair, which runs June 7 to July 4 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June. The theme for this year’s fair is “Get Out There.”

A fireworks show is set for closing night Tuesday, July 4.

Concert tickets are on sale at sdfair.com.

Owen Jana holds on to an oversize serving of curly fries at the San Diego County Fair in 2021. (Nancee E. Lewis)

2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series

All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, June 7: Train, $40-$95

Sunday, June 11: La Adictiva, $25-$50

Saturday, June 17: Lynyrd Skynrd, $51-$106

Sunday, June 18: Grupo Bronco, $30-$60

Thursday, June 22: Boyz II Men, $35-$75

Saturday, June 24: Stephen Marley, with Hirie, $30-$65

Sunday, June 25: Los Tigres del Norte, $35-$80

Thursday, June 29: Randy Houser, with a co-headliner to be announced in May, $35-$65, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Alabama, $45-$110

Monday, July 3: Switchfoot, $25-$50

Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks Spectacular, $20-$25, 9 p.m. ◆