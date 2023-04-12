Switchfoot, Train, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men and more set for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The fair, which will run June 7 to July 4, announces 11 headliners for its Toyota Summer Concert Series, with more to come.
The San Diego County Fair has announced 11 shows for its 2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
The lineup includes diverse acts such as reggae mainstay Stephen Marley, norteño favorites Los Tigres del Norte, country-music vocalist Randy Houser and pop-rock band Train, which will kick off the series Wednesday, June 7.
Also set to appear are Grammy Award-winning San Diego band Switchfoot on Monday, July 3, veteran vocal group Boyz II Men on Thursday, June 22, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, June 17. The veteran Southern-rock group will be appearing as part of its first tour since the March 5 death of guitarist Gary Rossington, who was the band’s last surviving original member.
More performance additions are pending. All concert tickets include same-day admission to the San Diego County Fair, which runs June 7 to July 4 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June. The theme for this year’s fair is “Get Out There.”
A fireworks show is set for closing night Tuesday, July 4.
Concert tickets are on sale at sdfair.com.
2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday, June 7: Train, $40-$95
Sunday, June 11: La Adictiva, $25-$50
Saturday, June 17: Lynyrd Skynrd, $51-$106
Sunday, June 18: Grupo Bronco, $30-$60
Thursday, June 22: Boyz II Men, $35-$75
Saturday, June 24: Stephen Marley, with Hirie, $30-$65
Sunday, June 25: Los Tigres del Norte, $35-$80
Thursday, June 29: Randy Houser, with a co-headliner to be announced in May, $35-$65, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 1: Alabama, $45-$110
Monday, July 3: Switchfoot, $25-$50
Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks Spectacular, $20-$25, 9 p.m. ◆
