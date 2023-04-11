La Jolla News Nuggets: Country Day Bash breaks record; Sunday library hours; Earth Day cleanup; more

La Jolla Country Day School parents and supporters mingle at the Blue Bash fundraiser March 18 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

La Jolla Country Day School fundraiser breaks record

La Jolla Country Day School’s annual fundraising event, Blue Bash, raised a record-breaking $1.02 million on March 18 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

Led by the La Jolla Country Day School Parents Association, in partnership with the school’s philanthropy office, more than 400 people gathered to raise funds for tuition assistance, faculty and staff professional development, Parents Association activities and more.

The Blue Bash committee was led by La Jolla residents Muniba Khan, McKenzie Roman and Jessica Goff, Rancho Santa Fe residents Alexandra Brook and Marina Minasian and Solana Beach resident Judy Fuller.

La Jolla Library will restore Sunday hours this weekend

The La Jolla/Riford Library will be among 14 branches of the San Diego public library system to reopen for Sunday hours starting April 16.

La Jolla’s library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

Officials said a recent hiring spree will allow for the long-awaited return of Sunday hours, the final step toward fully restoring city library hours to pre-pandemic levels after three years of scaled-back service.

In addition, city library hours won’t face any possible cuts in the proposed budget that Mayor Todd Gloria is scheduled to unveil Friday, April 14, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, according to head librarian Misty Jones.

Library hours have been on the chopping block several times in recent years, including Gloria’s proposal two years ago to cut them by 23 percent citywide by eliminating all Sunday and Monday service. — The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Earth Day cleanup to have three La Jolla locations

In honor of Earth Day, I Love A Clean San Diego will present its 21st annual Creek to Bay cleanup with more than 100 locations throughout the county beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22.

In La Jolla, cleanups will be held at La Jolla Shores, Windansea Beach and the La Jolla Bike Path.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and to bring a water bottle. Site captains will provide other materials and will be in charge of sorting and disposing of the collected litter.

Learn more at creektobay.org.

Las Patronas to hold shopping event

La Jolla-based philanthropy group Las Patronas will hold a spring shopping event all day Friday, April 28, at the Bixby & Ball home-goods store in Solana Beach and online at bixbyandball.com .

There also will be a “Bubbles & Bites Happy Hour” from 3 to 6 p.m., during which store design team members will offer advice.

Bixby & Ball is at 214 S. Cedros Ave. Twenty percent of the day’s proceeds will benefit Las Patronas. Use code BBxLP online.

San Diego seeks input on storm drain priorities

In a continuing effort to maintain an aging storm drain system, the city of San Diego is launching its annual Stormwater Maintenance Prioritization Public Survey, seeking input from San Diegans about which stormwater facilities to prioritize for future maintenance. The survey is now open and will close Friday, May 12.

The city’s storm drain system is composed of channels, pipes, levees, basins and other structures that carry rain runoff from San Diego neighborhoods to the Pacific Ocean.

Throughout the year, city staff cleans and repairs stormwater channels and addresses any urgent repairs to pipes, pump stations and other infrastructure maintained by the Stormwater Department.

The survey is at gis.tetratech.com/ sw_maintenance/survey.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆