La Jolla News Nuggets: Football honor, audiobook award, pancreatic cancer study, musical performance, more

Justin Scully (5) carries the ball for the La Jolla High School Vikings during a game in 2022.

La Jolla High School football player Justin Scully is one of 27 athletes who will be honored at the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Walter J. Zable/San Diego Chapter awards banquet on Friday, April 14.

The honorees were chosen for their “outstanding effort on the football field, in the community and in the classroom.”

All of the Scholar-Leader-Athlete award winners will receive a $1,500 scholarship. They were nominated by their coaches based on a combination of performance on the field, grades in the classroom and volunteer work in the community.

“Justin is super deserving of this prestigious award and honor,” said La Jolla High football coach Tyler Roach. “He exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete and leader both on and off the field. Justin leads by example, has a tremendous work ethic and will do anything for his teammates and team. In our program we have four core values: selfless, accountability, integrity and love (SAIL), and I can’t think of a better representation of those core values than Justin Scully. We are going to miss him, but he’s got a bright future ahead and I can’t wait to see him succeed at Johns Hopkins University and in life.”

Local author’s debut novel becomes audiobook and wins national award

“Intergalactic Exterminators Inc.” is the debut novel of area resident Ash Bishop. (Ash Bishop)

“Intergalactic Exterminators Inc.,” the debut novel by area resident Ash Bishop, was recently named a winner at the 2023 Audie Awards in the science-fiction category.

The Audio Publishers Association competition is considered the premier awards program for recognizing achievement in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.

The “Intergalactic Exterminators Inc.” audiobook was published Sept. 6 and is narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman.

Bishop, a University City resident with children who attend The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, said the story explores the extraordinary life of an ordinary man, Russ Wesley, a wanderer who moves around the United States without direction.

Upon learning that his grandfather has died — and with the guilt Russ carries from not helping his family during the illness — Russ offers to help with the family bookstore. There he finds a rock that turns out to be a beacon for extraterrestrial life. Russ is summoned to another world, where he takes a blue-collar job as an exterminator, hunting a species that jumps from one world to another and destroys ecosystems.

To learn more or order “Intergalactic Exterminators Inc.,” visit ash-bishop.com .

Sanford Burnham Prebys gets $2.6 million to study pancreatic cancer drugs

Scientists Cosimo Commisso and Susanne Heynen-Genel of Sanford Burnham Prebys in La Jolla have received a grant from the National Cancer Institute to advance a new treatment approach for pancreatic cancer.

The four-year, $2.6 million project will work to identify potential drugs that can manipulate the pH of cells to stop pancreatic tumors from growing. The approach would selectively kill cancer cells without affecting surrounding healthy cells.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for just 3 percent of cancer cases in the United States but is so difficult to treat that it is projected to become the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths by 2030. About 49,830 people died from pancreatic cancer in the United States last year, according to the NCI.

“This is such an important grant because it supports the first steps toward translating this novel discovery into a new treatment that could give hope to so many people with pancreatic cancer,” Heynen-Genel said. “This grant helps us lay the groundwork to figure out how this research could be applied in the clinic. We could find the next major breakthrough in pancreatic cancer treatment, but we have to put in the legwork now to find out. That’s what’s exciting about drug discovery. It feels like it has infinite potential.”

Award-winning musical to have one performance in La Jolla

CCAE Theatricals’ “Witnesses” will be performed June 4 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. (Ken Jacques)

“Witnesses,” a musical that took the top prize at the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s 2022 Craig Noel Awards in February, will return in June for one performance in La Jolla.

The musical’s Escondido producer, CCAE Theatricals, will co-present the reunion concert with JFest at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

“Witnesses,” conceived by CCAE’s managing producer, Jordan Beck, is the musical story of five real-life Jewish teenagers in Europe who died in the Holocaust during World War II. The teens’ diaries were used as the basis for the book by Robert Freedman and the score by composers and lyricists Beck, Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach.

“Witnesses” was directed by CCAE Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp.

The June 4 performance will feature the actors who appeared in the original production last summer at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

Tickets are $18-$50. To order, visit my.lfjcc.org/12829/12830. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla awards $2,400 to The Bishop’s School

Demetreus Gregg of The Bishop’s School (left) receives a grant from Craig Gagliardi of the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla on March 24. (Kiwanis Club of La Jolla )

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla awarded $2,400 to The Bishop’s School in La Jolla during the club’s March 24 meeting.

Demetreus Gregg, director of major and principal gifts at Bishop’s, received the grant, which will be used for the school’s scholarship program.

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla awards about $150,000 annually to nonprofits and other institutions in La Jolla and elsewhere in San Diego. The money is raised from the club’s annual La Jolla Half Marathon. The 2023 Half Marathon and 5K race will be held Saturday, May 20.

La Jolla Village Merchants Association to partner with Rady Children’s Hospital

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association will partner with Rady Children’s Hospital for a promotion to raise funds for Rady’s services and programs while driving business to La Jolla merchants.

The promotion will run Saturday, April 29, through Sunday, May 7. All Village businesses and shoppers are invited to participate.

Rady donors, staff members, families and friends will be encouraged to shop at participating La Jolla businesses. In exchange, businesses will be asked to develop strategies to raise funds to help the hospital.

For more information, visit bit.ly/LJVMARadys.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆