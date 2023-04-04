San Diego begins regrade of Hillside Drive in La Jolla

Hillside Drive north of Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla is closed for a regrading project.

A city of San Diego project has begun regrading at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and Hillside Drive in La Jolla to try to prevent trucks from becoming stuck on the Hillside incline.

Hillside at Torrey Pines is now closed, and traffic from Torrey Pines to Hillside is being diverted one block west onto Amalfi Street.

A representative of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, confirmed that the closure is for regrading.

A truck gets stuck in the dip between Hillside Drive and Torrey Pines Road while trying to turn onto Hillside in 2019. (Carl Doughty)

The pervasive problem of large trucks getting stuck in the dip between Hillside Drive and Torrey Pines Road while trying to turn onto Hillside has led to flashing signs placed every few feet in all directions leading to the intersection to warn drivers of the risk.

The issue persists, however, with trucks continuing to get stuck and neighbors posting photos on social media of the trucks and subsequent traffic backups.

City efforts to regrade the intersection were originally scheduled to begin in March 2022 but have been postponed multiple times.

Traffic to Hillside Drive from Torrey Pines Road is being diverted onto Amalfi Street. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

A city website says the project will flatten the Hillside Drive approach to Torrey Pines Road to alleviate bottoming out of vehicles, install a storm drain system, replace concrete street panels and resurface the intersection at Hillside Drive and Amalfi Street.

The end date for the project is unclear.

— La Jolla Light staff writer Ashley Mackin-Solomon contributed to this report. ◆