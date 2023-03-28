La Jolla News Nuggets: Recreation Center mascot, CRG officers, walking tours, Courtyard Concerts

Recreation Center plans contest to pick a mascot

La Jolla Recreation Center Director Nicholas Volpe and Assistant Director Jon’Nae McFarland will soon hold a contest to choose a Rec Center mascot, Volpe said.

Many other San Diego recreation centers have a mascot, but La Jolla does not, he said.

The mascot’s image would go on sports uniforms and merchandise to raise money for Rec Center programming.

Volpe said he envisions a contest in which all local children could name or draw a potential mascot and Rec Center staff and members of the La Jolla Community Recreation Group would choose five top entries to put to a public vote.

The concept received general support from the CRG on March 22, and Volpe said he and McFarland will plan the details to present to the board in April.

La Jolla recreation group chooses new officers

The La Jolla Community Recreation Group, an advisory board that oversees the Recreation Center, selected board member Alan Dulgeroff as its new chairman, replacing longtime chairwoman Mary Coakley Munk, who was termed out under the group’s bylaws.

Alan Dulgeroff is the new chairman of the La Jolla Community Recreation Group. (Elisabeth Frausto)

At the CRG’s March 22 meeting at the Recreation Center, the group’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, board member Jill Peters said she was running against Dulgeroff for chairperson, a change from the race announced in February between Dulgeroff and Coakley Munk.

Since then, the group realized the bylaws state an officer can hold a position for only two consecutive one-year terms.

Eight of the 11 board members voted by paper ballot at last week’s meeting, resulting in a 4-4 tie.

After Dulgeroff and Peters spoke about their desire for the role, board members took another vote, with Dulgeroff winning 5-3.

Board member Jon Wiggins was chosen as vice chairman in a 5-3 vote over Coakley Munk.

New board member Anne Wiklund ran uncontested for the role of secretary, replacing Jan Harris, who was termed out.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Village Merchants Association taking sign-ups for first walking tours

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association is ready to launch its planned coastal walking tours and is taking sign-ups for the first test tours.

Dates are still being finalized, but tours will be offered on Thursdays beginning at 12:30 p.m. and will last about four hours, including a hosted happy hour at three ocean-view restaurants.

At least 15 attractions will be featured on the tours, blending activity, scenery, photo opportunities, food, beverages, art, history and shopping. Highlights will include the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, going backstage at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla Cove, the Children’s Pool, the La Valencia Hotel and the Murals of La Jolla public art program, among others.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3FZwJAa, call (858) 230-2725 or email tour@lajollabythesea.com.

Conrad Courtyard Concerts return starting April 7

La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center is bringing back its free Courtyard Concerts this spring, featuring two concerts a month from April to June. The “Traffic Jams” series brings live jazz during rush hour and “Midday Classics” offers classical music during lunchtime.

“With this new Wu Tsai QRT.yrd concert series, launched last year, we want all people to feel welcome and to feel a sense of belonging at The Conrad,” said Allison Boles, director of learning and engagement. “I hope the free concerts ... will serve as a point of entry for many individuals and help us build excitement and engagement at The Conrad.”

Here is the concert lineup:

• Lori Bell Quartet: 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7

• Danny Green Trio: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25

• Supercool: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9

• Westwind Brass: noon Tuesday, May 23

• Besos Jazz Trio: 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

• Aviara Trio: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21

The Conrad is at 7600 Fay Ave. Learn more about the Courtyard Concerts and other programming at theconrad.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆