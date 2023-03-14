La Jolla Town Council elects five trustees as board expands to 23

Five people were elected to the La Jolla Town Council board last week out of seven candidates.

The trustees were added after a February vote to increase the number from 18 to 23.

“We’re very excited about it,” Town Council President Jerri Hunt said at the group’s March 9 meeting. “This council is a critical voice for La Jolla and we do make a difference and we do have influence. We are committed and we have an amazing group of trustees here.”

Each candidate gave a statement at the meeting before the current trustees voted by paper ballot.

Of the seven hopefuls, Christina Torres and Ernie Casco were not elected. The winners are:

Obed Brefo

Obed Brefo (Elisabeth Frausto)

London native Obed Brefo moved to Southern California in 2010 to earn a master’s degree in biblical languages and started King’s Cross Church in 2018. The church currently meets in Pacific Beach but has held events in La Jolla.

Brefo said the La Jolla community is amazing and that as his congregation expands, he’s looking for a space locally for meetings and “to serve the community. … We want to do all we can to give to our community. We want to be as generous as possible. … We have hands and feet, and that’s what we can bring to La Jolla and to this Town Council.”

Jeremy Duimstra

Jeremy Duimstra (Elisabeth Frausto)

Recent La Jolla transplant Jeremy Duimstra, whose daughter attends La Jolla Elementary School, said “the modern world has separated us in a lot of ways, and I’d like to use my experiences and skills to bring people together a little bit.”

Duimstra said he started a digital agency in San Diego several years ago and now works with larger organizations “building digital experiences in the physical world.”

He said his skills in “building communities and turning strangers into neighbors and friends” will be useful to the Town Council.

Eric Fletcher

Eric Fletcher (Elisabeth Frausto)

Longtime Windansea resident Eric Fletcher said he’d like “to give back to my community. La Jolla has been such a blessing in my life and I want to ensure it continues to shine for generations to come.”

The father of three boys is a La Jolla Youth Baseball coach and has volunteered with the La Jolla Christmas Parade. He said he wants to help “develop a greater sense of community” and set a good example.

“We’re concerned about bullying, but what behaviors are we modeling as adults?” he said.

Bill Podway

Bill Podway (Elisabeth Frausto)

Retired business executive Bill Podway has lived in La Jolla for 25 years and said he wants to be on the Town Council because of “issues that affect each and every one of us in the community every day,” including traffic, homelessness, crime and more.

Podway also is a member of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board and La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee.

Peter Wulff

Peter Wulff (Elisabeth Frausto)

Longtime La Jolla resident Peter Wulff was on the Town Council many years ago and said he wants “to come back and serve with the community here.”

The financial executive in the life sciences industry said he has always worked for companies “trying to make a difference.”

He said he’s interested in community growth and wants to “elevate awareness” of local issues and amplify the Town Council’s voice to the San Diego mayor’s office.

Other Town Council news

Theft ring update: Lt. Bryan Brecht of the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla, said there has been more activity from a South American theft ring that has carried out a series of burglaries in La Jolla since 2021.

“We have had seven burglaries since the beginning of this year,” Brecht said, the most recent on March 7 in the 2300 block of Paseo Dorado, where thieves “forced entry through the rear sliding glass door and took some valuables.”

Brecht said the burglars are “highly organized” and usually work in groups of three or four. They typically case an area before burglarizing homes, Brecht said.

He said the theives will get in through a rear or second-story entrance or window and “mainly target master bedrooms and safes. They’re looking for jewelry, designer clothing and cash.”

“We just want to remind folks: Lock your doors, activate your alarms, even if you’re going down to the store for half an hour,” Brecht said. “Be very vigilant. If you see something, say something [and] report it to the police.”

New lifeguards: San Diego Fire-Rescue Lt. Lonnie Stephens said the department has hired eight new permanent lifeguards, including three who have already begun training and working in La Jolla.

Electric bicycle warnings: San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Aaron Boswell reminded people that with the speeds electric bicycles and scooters can reach, ”it’s unsafe to ride those with just your regular bicycle helmet.”

He said a U.S. Department of Transportation-stamped helmet is needed.

He also said the bikes’ “lithium ion batteries [are] becoming a huge problem,” citing fires in New York this year that caused fatalities and injuries. Many of the fires were blamed on malfunctioning devices that were left to charge overnight in a hallway or near a door where the fires blocked exit paths.

“Make sure your charger is UL-rated,” Boswell said. “If I was going to have [an e-bike], I would charge it in my backyard away from flammable stuff, and then once it’s done charging, take it off the charger to avoid overheating.”

Next meeting: The La Jolla Town Council next meets at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 13, online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. To learn more, visit lajollatowncouncil.org. ◆