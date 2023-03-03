Advertisement
Roof damage closes retail services at The Shops at La Jolla Village post office

By La Jolla Light staff
Retail service at the post office at 8861 Villa La Jolla Drive at The Shops at La Jolla Village has been temporarily shut down because of roof damage related to the recent storms, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The P.O. box area of the facility is still open to customers.

Mail is not delivered out of that office, USPS representative Duke Gonzales said.

Retail services will resume as soon as it is safe, according to USPS.

Many services, including temporary mail forwarding, stamps and more, are available online at USPS.com. ◆

