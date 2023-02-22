High school sports playoff roundup: girls water polo, boys and girls basketball, girls soccer

Fresh off its fifth consecutive CIF San Diego Section Open Division title, The Bishop’s School girls water polo team got through the first round of the CIF Southern California Regional Division I playoffs with a 10-9 overtime victory at home over Laguna Beach on Feb. 21.

The fourth-seeded Knights (21-8) next play in the semifinals against No. 1 seed Orange Lutheran (25-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano.

In Division II, fifth-seeded La Jolla High School was eliminated by No. 4 JSerra 8-5 on Feb. 21.

Boys basketball

The La Jolla Country Day School boys basketball team (22-7) will play for the CIF San Diego Section Division I championship on Friday, Feb. 24, against No. 1 seed Mission Bay (23-8).

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at St. Augustine High School in San Diego.

Third-seeded Country Day advanced to the title game after playoff victories over Patrick Henry, Mission Hills and Del Norte.

Girls basketball

The top-seeded La Jolla Country Day School girls basketball team (26-3) plays in the semifinals of the CIF San Diego Section Open Division playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at home against No. 5 seed Mission Hills (20-9).

The winner will take on either Westview or Del Norte in the division title game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley.

Country Day, the defending champion, is coming off an 81-32 first-round win over Scripps Ranch on Feb. 18.

Girls soccer

The La Jolla High School girls soccer team’s quest for a CIF San Diego Section Division III championship ended Feb. 21 with a semifinal loss to Monte Vista, which prevailed in a shootout after regulation time ended in a scoreless tie.

Earlier in the playoffs, No. 2-seeded La Jolla defeated Valley Center on Feb. 17. ◆