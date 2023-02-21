La Jolla real estate report Feb. 21: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.

In total, six sales were recorded in the area during the week of Feb. 6, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot was $1,328.

The prices in the list below are for real estate sales for which the title was recorded that week, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6.

$1.1 million, condominium at 5433 La Jolla Blvd.

The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,094 square feet. The price was $1.098 million, or $1,004 per square foot.

5.

$1.7 million, condominium at 634 Arenas St.

The new owners took over in January. The condominium was built in 1943 and has a living area of 1,514 square feet. The price was $1.65 million, or $1,090 per square foot.

4.

$1.7 million, condominium at 1056 Pearl St.

The transfer of ownership on the 1,335-square-foot condominium was settled in January for a total purchase price of about $1.66 million, or $1,242 per square foot. The condo was built in 2012.

3.

$2.3 million, single-family home at 8677 Dunaway Drive

The house was built in 1961 and the living area totals 2,152 square feet. The price was $2.25 million, or $1,046 per square foot. The new owners took over in January.

2.

$3.5 million, detached house at 5451 Linda Rosa Ave.

The 1,238-square-foot single-family home transferred ownership in January for a total purchase price of $3.45 million, or $2,787 per square foot. The house was built in 1951.

1.

$4.2 million, single-family house at 7766 Ludington Place

The home was built in 1927 and has a living area of 3,395 square feet. The price was $4.15 million, or $1,222 per square foot.

