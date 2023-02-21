La Jolla crime and public safety news: Man falls from cliff at Black’s Beach; police blotter

Man is flown to hospital after fall from cliff above Black’s Beach

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after falling about 50 feet from a cliff at the south end of Black’s Beach, authorities said.

Fire crews and lifeguards responded to a report of the fall just after 2 p.m. Feb. 20 near the Mushroom House, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Nilsen. The seaside house is a well-known La Jolla landmark.

A Fire-Rescue Department helicopter carried the man from the beach to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Nilsen said.

The hiker’s condition was unavailable.

According to radio traffic, the man was breathing and conscious when rescuers reached him. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Police blotter

Jan. 22

Petty theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9

Vandalism: 1000 block Wall Street, 10:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

Drunk in public: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:15 a.m.

Feb. 13

Felony assault (threaten crime with intent to terrorize): 1100 block Marine Street, 2:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:31 p.m.

Feb. 14

Petty theft: 5500 block Soledad Road, 8:55 a.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 15

Felony shoplifting: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 700 block Nautilus Street, 6 p.m.

Battery: 1200 block Prospect Street, 6:50 p.m.

Feb. 16

Residential burglary: 7700 block Roseland Place, 12:30 a.m.

Feb. 17

Felony vandalism: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 1:10 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1400 block Caminito Faro, 10 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1400 block Caminito Faro, 1:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆