Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 24-March 3

Friday, Feb. 24

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Paul Stephens will speak after lunch about Muirlands Middle School’s upcoming East Coast Expedition. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Feb. 26

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., UC San Diego LionTree Arena, 9730 Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Thursday, March 2

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Nicole Rawson will speak on “Hidden Dangers of Tech.” Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online or at a location to be determined. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆