Polishing the Jewel: Gift of succulents helps La Jolla’s Classic Burger put best front forward

To help welcome Classic Burger to the neighborhood, a local woman this week donated and planted succulents in front of the restaurant at 615 Pearl St. in La Jolla.

Traci Wilkerson Steckel worked with head chef Perez Segura Jr. to clean out the planters that line the building and refilled the soil and planted the new vegetation Feb. 14.

As a customer of Classic Burger, which opened in November, Steckel noticed there was nothing in the space in front of the restaurant.

“I have a ton of succulents at home,” she said. “I didn’t want to offend, but I offered to bring some by. It’s green, they go perfectly with the sign, and I think it is important as a member of the community to support each other.”

The front of Classic Burger in La Jolla before new donated plants went in. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The space in front of Classic Burger with its new plants. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Restaurant management appreciated the notion.

“We have a family feel here and this shows that message has been received,” Segura said. “We’re excited [about the plants] and I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

“If you can make a positive impact, however small it might be, it’s important,” Segura added. “I’m going to support my local businesses anyway, and if they can use a little extra help, I have the time and am happy to do it.”

Though he has a background in fine dining, Segura grew up cooking under the guidance of his grandfather and started making family dinners at age 8. He later went to culinary school and made the rounds at fine-dining establishments in San Diego.

He said Classic Burger offers a simpler burger without frills.

If you see something around La Jolla that you find worthy of kudos, send photos for our Polishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something you think needs some work, send photos for our sister feature, Tarnishing the Jewel. ◆