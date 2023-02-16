Advertisement
Photo gallery: 240 attend La Jolla gala celebrating first anniversary of St. Sarkis Armenian Church

VIP Photo (1).jpg
1/5
Parish priest the Very Rev. Pakrad Berjekian, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and gala co-chairwoman Kathy Kassardjian attend a Feb. 4 anniversary party for St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church.  (St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church)
Parish Council.jpeg
2/5
The St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church Parish Council  (St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church)
Gala.jpg
3/5
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian speaks at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church’s first-anniversary gala at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel.  (Joyce Croker)
Gala childrens choir.jpg
4/5
The St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church children’s choir performs at the church’s anniversary gala in La Jolla.  (Joyce Croker)
Champagne Lady Gala.jpg
5/5
The “Champagne Lady” invites gala guests to take a glass.  (Joyce Croker)
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined more than 240 other guests Feb. 4 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel to celebrate the first anniversary of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in San Diego.

“I was honored to join the Armenian American community to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their magnificent building here in San Diego” (at 13925 El Camino Real), Gloria said. “The Armenian community is a vibrant, productive part of San Diego’s multicultural population, and I congratulate them on realizing their goal of building a new sanctuary.”

The black-tie-optional dinner and dance featured the Allen G Orchestra and live and silent auctions.

Proceeds from guests raised $142,000 for the church, and St. Sarkis benefactors David and Lois Butterfield donated $200,000.

“The church’s goal is to expand the church’s facilities and create a space for community and young people’s events,” said gala co-chairwoman Kathy Kassardjian. “It was gratifying to see so many people rise to the challenge and give so generously.”

— La Jolla Light staff

