Photo gallery: 240 attend La Jolla gala celebrating first anniversary of St. Sarkis Armenian Church

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined more than 240 other guests Feb. 4 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel to celebrate the first anniversary of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in San Diego.

“I was honored to join the Armenian American community to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their magnificent building here in San Diego” (at 13925 El Camino Real), Gloria said. “The Armenian community is a vibrant, productive part of San Diego’s multicultural population, and I congratulate them on realizing their goal of building a new sanctuary.”

The black-tie-optional dinner and dance featured the Allen G Orchestra and live and silent auctions.

Proceeds from guests raised $142,000 for the church, and St. Sarkis benefactors David and Lois Butterfield donated $200,000.

“The church’s goal is to expand the church’s facilities and create a space for community and young people’s events,” said gala co-chairwoman Kathy Kassardjian. “It was gratifying to see so many people rise to the challenge and give so generously.”

— La Jolla Light staff ◆