Advertisement
News

Man shot in La Jolla has life-threatening injuries, police say

Police car lights
(File)

The shooting occurred the night of Feb. 15 in the 3100 block of Morning Way.

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Share

San Diego police detectives are investigating a shooting in La Jolla that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the 3100 block of Morning Way in La Jolla.
A 47-year-old man was shot shortly before 9:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3100 block of Morning Way in La Jolla.
(Bing Maps and La Jolla Light)

The 47-year-old was walking away from his vehicle shortly before 9:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3100 block of Morning Way when he was shot at multiple times from another vehicle. The man was wounded in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

There was no description of the shooter or the vehicle, and additional details were not immediately available from police. ◆

News
Ashley Mackin-Solomon

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement