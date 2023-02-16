Man shot in La Jolla has life-threatening injuries, police say

San Diego police detectives are investigating a shooting in La Jolla that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man was shot shortly before 9:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3100 block of Morning Way in La Jolla. (Bing Maps and La Jolla Light)

The 47-year-old was walking away from his vehicle shortly before 9:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3100 block of Morning Way when he was shot at multiple times from another vehicle. The man was wounded in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

There was no description of the shooter or the vehicle, and additional details were not immediately available from police. ◆