La Jolla real estate report: What were the 10 most expensive recent local home sales?

A house in La Jolla that sold for $15 million tops the list of the 10 most expensive real estate sales in La Jolla in recent weeks.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales in which the title was recorded from the week of Jan. 23 to the week of Feb. 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

In total, 42 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the period, with an average price of $2.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,130.

10.

$4.2 million, single-family house at 2352 Via Capri Court

The 4,531-square-foot detached house transferred ownership in November. The total purchase price was $4.175 million, or $921 per square foot. The house was built in 1969.

9.

$4.3 million, single-family home at 7911 El Paseo Grande

The 3,283-square-foot home transferred ownership in January. The total purchase price was $4.295 million, or $1,308 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.

8.

$4.5 million, detached house at 1467 La Jolla Rancho Road

The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 3,976 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,132.

7.

$4.6 million, single-family house at 556 Genter St.

The new owners took over the house in November. It was built in 1941 and has a living area of 4,073 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,129.

6.

$4.9 million, single-family house at 6102 Terryhill Drive

The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 4,238 square feet. The price was $4.875 million, or $1,150 per square foot.

5.

$5.3 million, single-family residence at 7231 Monte Vista Ave.

The new owners took over the house in November. It was built in 1935 and has a living area of 4,783 square feet. The price was $5.25 million, or $1,098 per square foot.

4.

$5.8 million, single-family house at 6324 La Pintura Drive

The new owners took over the house in November. It was built in 2013 and the living area totals 4,939 square feet. The price was $5.75 million, or $1,164 per square foot.

3.

$5.8 million, single-family home at 5486 Rutgers Road

The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 5,679 square feet. The price was $5.825 million, or $1,026 per square foot.

2.

$8.7 million, single-family home at 1436 Muirlands Drive

The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 5,271 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,651.

1.

$15 million, detached house at 7020 Neptune Place

The 4,115-square-foot single-family residence transferred ownership in December. The purchase price was $3,645 per square foot. The house was built in 1980.

Other real estate news

The median price per square foot for a home in La Jolla, based on sales registered the week of Jan. 30, was $955, the highest in San Diego County. It was $259 more than the county median.

Ocean Beach was the next most expensive community, with a median price per square foot of $919.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆

