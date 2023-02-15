Hospitalized veterans in La Jolla get Valentine’s greetings courtesy of congressman and kids

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla) delivered Valentine’s Day cards and sweets to hospitalized military veterans at the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in La Jolla on Feb. 14.

These are some of the Valentine’s Day cards created by elementary school students for Rep. Scott Peters’ annual Valentines for Vets effort. (Rep. Scott Peters’ office)

The handmade cards and letters were submitted by students from Silver Strand Elementary School in Coronado as part of Peters’ annual Valentines for Vets drive to show appreciation to veterans for their service.

Rep. Scott Peters (right) reads a Valentine’s Day card submitted for veterans at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center in La Jolla. (Rep. Scott Peters’ office)

The Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center was renamed in December from San Diego VA Medical Center in honor of Moreno, an Army nurse and San Diego native who was killed in Afghanistan in 2013.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆