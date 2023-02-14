La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆

Residential burglary: 3300 block Via Alicante, 12:40 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Via Mallorca, 8:28 a.m.

Drunk in public: 700 block Pearl Street, 11:35 a.m.

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.