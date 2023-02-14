La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Police blotter
Jan. 29
Petty theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 2:15 a.m.
Feb. 1
Felony grand theft: 200 block Prospect Street, 11 a.m.
Feb. 4
Residential burglary: 5500 block Candlelight Drive, 11:50 p.m.
Feb. 5
Battery: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
Drunk in public: 700 block Pearl Street, 11:35 a.m.
Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:35 p.m.
Feb. 7
Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Via Mallorca, 8:28 a.m.
Petty theft: 8900 block Gilman Drive, 4 p.m.
Petty theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 4:20 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Felony vehicle theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6:30 a.m.
Feb. 12
Residential burglary: 3300 block Via Alicante, 12:40 a.m.
Fraud: 8200 block Gilman Drive, 12:50 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
