La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154.
Police blotter

Jan. 29

Petty theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 2:15 a.m.

Feb. 1

Felony grand theft: 200 block Prospect Street, 11 a.m.

Feb. 4

Residential burglary: 5500 block Candlelight Drive, 11:50 p.m.

Feb. 5

Battery: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 6

Drunk in public: 700 block Pearl Street, 11:35 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 7

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Via Mallorca, 8:28 a.m.

Petty theft: 8900 block Gilman Drive, 4 p.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 4:20 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Felony vehicle theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6:30 a.m.

Feb. 12

Residential burglary: 3300 block Via Alicante, 12:40 a.m.

Fraud: 8200 block Gilman Drive, 12:50 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

