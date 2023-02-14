From Cubs to Boys: Six in La Jolla Scout troop take the bridge to the next level

La Jolla has six new Boy Scouts, as those in a den of Pack 4 Cub Scouts bridged to older troops Feb. 12.

The “Blue and Gold” ceremony took place at the Mission Bay Yacht Club, where the boys were honored not only for making the transition from Cub to Boy Scout but also for all earning the Arrow of Light, the Cub Scouts’ highest award.

Cubmaster Jonathan Owens said the boys in the fifth-grade den “have all been working, many of them since kindergarten, to get here.”

Assistant Cubmaster Adam Schultz said the ceremony also served as a celebration of the Scouts’ 75 years in La Jolla.

“Scouting is pretty strong in this area,” he said.

Arrow of Light, the Cubs’ equivalent to the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout rank, is one of only a few awards that Cubs can carry into Boy Scouts.

Owens credits the entire den earning the award to Schultz and his wife, assistant Cubmaster Laura Schultz, who Owens said “really guided and worked with all of these boys to get here.”

To earn the award, the boys worked on skill and knowledge sets such as nutrition, outdoor behavior, ethics and civic responsibilities, Owens said.

“It is very much a holistic curriculum that goes from kindergarten all the way through fifth grade,” Adam Schultz said.

The boys spent the past six months continuing volunteer work. “We really try to keep them engaged in civic charity,” Owens said.

The goal is to build “really responsible and outstanding citizens and future leaders” by teaching “the responsibility and the importance of leading by example and doing a good turn daily,” he said.

La Jolla Cub Scouts are given new Boy Scout neckerchiefs by fellow Scouts. (Katherine Williams)

Sawyer Owens, part of the den that bridged to Boy Scouts, said he’s excited to begin the “fun camping trips” as a Boy Scout and plans to learn new skills and continue to “give back to my community.”

New Boy Scout Paul Williams said he is looking forward to “learning new skills that will help in life, like how to build things, survival skills and to be more independent.”

And new Boy Scout Tristan Schultz said he’s “excited to continue in Scouting with friends and looking forward to more camping.” He added that he plans to keep advancing in rank.

Upon bridging, Cub Scouts removed their neckerchiefs and members of La Jolla’s Troops 4 and 506B placed the Boy Scouts neckerchief on.

Adam Schultz said he will miss the involvement of the boys’ parents in helping and facilitating their activities.

Owens said he’s proud of the boys’ “persistence to stay with it and stay focused and not only work but having fun while they did it.”

“It’s been a really great experience [to watch] how they’ve grown and matured and really showing kind hearts and good work,” Owens added.

Schultz said the La Jolla Cub Scouts are looking for a den leader to lead a separate troop of girls.

Those interested can email cubmaster@pack4lajolla.org. ◆