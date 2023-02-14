Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 17-24

Sunday, Feb. 19

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 20 — Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Nancy Neigus, vice president of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Feb. 23

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m., Muirlands Middle School library, 1056 Nautilus St. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, Feb. 24

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Paul Stephens will speak after lunch about Muirlands Middle School’s upcoming East Coast Expedition. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆