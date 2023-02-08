Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/11
A rainbow appears to put La Jolla Shores in a bubble after the rain Jan. 30. (Dave Lynn)
2/11
This flower in Bird Rock hits the bull’s eye for color. (Darryl Templer)
3/11
Is this red-shouldered hawk trying to decide whether it needs a pedicure? (Penny Wilkes)
4/11
Churning surf cascades over the Children’s Pool seawall. (Mike Scott)
5/11
Low tide reveals underwater wonders at La Jolla’s tide pools. (Jim Young)
6/11
A view of the sea-nery just south of the Wedding Bowl. (Kath Conway)
7/11
The beach at Scripps Pier basks in low tide at sunset. (Kim DeCew)
8/11
A surfer heads out to catch some waves at Windansea. (Kathryn Anthony)
9/11
Sunset casts a band of color across the clouds off Windansea. (James Weiner)
10/11
It didn’t snow in La Jolla, but there was plenty of it in the distant mountains to see recently from La Jolla Cove. (Ana Lombrozo)
11/11
The Junior Lifeguards have another volunteer in La Jolla Shores. (Alan Ackerberg)
Share
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.