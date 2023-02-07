Advertisement
La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
Police blotter

Jan. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Bonair Way, 11 p.m.

Jan. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6900 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 4 p.m.

Battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 9 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:31 p.m.

Jan. 29

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 12:07 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 2:54 a.m.

Jan. 30

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Virginia Way, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8600 block Via Mallorca, noon

Feb. 1

Felony vandalism: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 7:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Herschel Avenue at Wall Street, 9 a.m.

Drunk in public: 900 block Pearl Street, 10:20 a.m.

Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:50 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7400 block Girard Avenue, 10:39 p.m.

Feb. 2

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1600 block El Camino del Teatro, 11 p.m.

Feb. 3

Felony vehicle theft: La Jolla Shores Drive at Ruette Monte Carlo, 8:30 a.m.

Battery: 7700 block Draper Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 900 block Turquoise Street, 9:55 p.m.

Feb. 4

Sex crime: 8600 block Via Mallorca, 3 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 400 block Prospect Street, 3:35 a.m.

Feb. 5

Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:43 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

