La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆

Sex crime: 8600 block Via Mallorca, 3 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 900 block Turquoise Street, 9:55 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: La Jolla Shores Drive at Ruette Monte Carlo, 8:30 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7400 block Girard Avenue, 10:39 p.m.

Drunk in public: 900 block Pearl Street, 10:20 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Herschel Avenue at Wall Street, 9 a.m.

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

