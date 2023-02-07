Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 10-17

Friday, Feb. 10

• La Jolla Newcomers Club meets, 10 a.m., The Living Room, 1010 Prospect St. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited for coffee, snacks and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Cody Petterson, San Diego Unified School District trustee, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 13

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Stephen Brown, a member of the Golden Triangle Rotary Club and a volunteer on projects in Afghanistan, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Immigration attorney Esther Valdes Clayton will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Thursday, Feb. 16

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆