Seven candidates vie for La Jolla Community Planning Association board

Ahead of its annual board election, the La Jolla Community Planning Association held an online candidates forum during its Feb. 2 meeting. Seven candidates, including four incumbents, are running for eight available seats, and each was given the opportunity to make a statement during the forum.

Given that there are more seats available than candidates, the one seat that won’t be filled in the March election might be filled later if an applicant comes forward.

The Community Planning Association is recognized by the city of San Diego to make recommendations to the City Council, Planning Commission, city staff and other government agencies on land-use matters.

The candidates spoke in alphabetical order. Here’s a look at what they had to say:

Patrick Ahern

Ahern, an incumbent, said he has served on 18 boards and other groups in his 30 years of community involvement, including LJCPA.

“I believe one of the greatest ways to make a difference is through these community organizations,” he said. “The important work we do on the [La Jolla] Community Planning Association is going to affect all of us in the future for many years to come. I will share my knowledge of over 30 years of involvement in community groups, being in real estate … and being raised in La Jolla, to help us make the best decisions to improve and enhance La Jolla and restore some things in our community. …

“On the real estate side, it’s [about] developing things and understanding the process of what the best thing for our community would be. Being raised in La Jolla, [understanding] its history and its future, I think will help us. … I also have the quasi-hippy thing of wanting to make the world a better place, which motivates me.”

Harry Bubbins

First-time candidate Bubbins, a Bird Rock resident, is behind an effort to reduce the speed limit on a portion of La Jolla Boulevard.

“My background is in city planning … and I worked successfully on zoning and historic preservation, adaptive reuse and environmental issues,” he said. “My professional career in San Diego involves community outreach, public affairs and government relations, work that requires me to be current on City Council and Planning Commission policies and decisions. I’m fluent in the development review process, community plan updates, Coastal Commission, among other land-use processes that shape our community. …

“I participate in local environmental projects such as the [La Jolla] Bike Path cleanups. I walk, bike, drive and take [public transportation] and I support safe, convenient mobility options. … I value our vibrant Village and commercial areas, understanding that security and beautification help businesses thrive. … Enhancing our local community is important to me. … I value public participation, building consensus and advancing common goals.”

Dan Courtney

Courtney served on the LJCPA board in recent years but took time away last year. He joked that if elected, he would “fix all the potholes and solve the homeless problem within two weeks.”

He said he has been on various boards for more than 20 years. “I’m trying to do my best to ... help maintain the quality of life in La Jolla,” he said. “I try to look at projects and see where the issues might be, because sometimes they are not that obvious.”

In his candidate bio, he said his areas of concern include “the ‘mansionization’ of La Jolla; excessively large developments on hillsides or with ‘phantom’ square footage such as basements or roof decks; exploitation of the ’50 percent rule’ [which

exempts a redevelopment project from the coastal development permit review process if it retains at least 50 percent of the original walls]; preservation of public views and coastal access and basically anything else that is out of scale or the character of its neighborhood.”

He said he “definitely respects private property rights but is not a fan of projects which really push the envelope.”

Larry Davidson

Davidson, an incumbent, is a retired engineer who is seeking an additional term after two years on the board.

“My specialty was environmental engineering with a focus on stormwater, drinking water and wastewater … and I have a lot of experience in permitting, planning, sustainability, working with state and local and federal rules and procedures,” he said. “My wife and I have lived in Windansea for almost 20 years, where I gained firsthand knowledge of the workings of the San Diego Development Services Department through development going up around our house, and I felt compelled to participate and learn and contribute to the community based on that experience.

“I’ve learned quite a bit from fellow trustees and community members. … I still have a way to go, but I’ve made progress. I’m an analytical person and fight for what I believe in and am a hard worker and would like to help make La Jolla a better place … in this role.”

Bob Steck

Steck, a current LJCPA trustee and a past president, kept his statement brief. “I’m passionate about consistently applying the rules governing our local development, and I would be honored to serve another term,” he said.

In his candidate bio, Steck said he moved to La Jolla 13 years ago from St. Louis. “My background is business, as I worked 26 years at Anheuser-Busch, and currently 10 in the financial services industry,” he said. “I have previously served nine years as an LJCPA trustee, and ... I truly enjoy serving the community in this manner and feel that my experience would add value to the organization.

“My philosophy is that LJCPA should continue to strictly adhere to the rules set forth in the La Jolla Community Plan. I would be honored to work with the other members of this organization to continue this work.”

Ray Weiss

Though not present, candidates Ray Weiss and Brian Williams had their statements read aloud at the forum.

Weiss, an incumbent, is a commercial property owner and works in La Jolla, where he has lived for 67 years.

“I received a [bachelor of science degree] in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in earth sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego, where I have been employed for many years,” his statement says. “I am now a distinguished professor emeritus, a position in which I do research on greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting substances in the global atmosphere.

“I care deeply about my community and about the kind of La Jolla that we will leave for future generations. I wish to continue as a trustee of LJCPA to have a positive influence on this future, particularly as the relationship between LJCPA and the city of San Diego continues to evolve. I am committed to work for a rational balance among the competing interests in our community while also striving to maintain and improve the quality of life that makes La Jolla a special place to live, work and visit.”

Brian Williams

Williams grew up in La Jolla and attended La Jolla Elementary School and The Bishop’s School. He has been director of facilities at Bishop’s since 2014.

“One of the primary functions of my job is to participate in master planning for the school campus,” his statement says. “This involves working with school administrators, architects, city staff, city planning commissions and [the] City Council. … I have found that I have a great talent for collaborating with people, understanding architectural plans, researching and understanding city codes and, most notably, providing my own independent opinion on projects.

“La Jolla is at a unique place in its wonderful history, and having experienced individuals who can tie together the smallest projects to a larger community plan is something I feel very capable of doing. … I see the time has presented itself for a new group of locals to step in and continue to help guide the work that takes place here. I feel I am qualified for this task.”

Election information

Eligible voters are Community Planning Association members who have attended at least one meeting in the 12 months up to and including this month’s meeting.

The full candidate statements will be sent with the ballots no later than Wednesday, Feb. 15. Ballots must be mailed back to LJCPA and must arrive by noon Thursday, March 2, so they can be counted before the board meeting that night.

Voters must put their name and address on their return envelope so the counters know who is voting and whether the person is on the list of eligible voters.

Results of the voting will be announced at the March meeting.

For more information about each candidate, visit lajollacpa.org. ◆