Pedestrian, 85, suffers fractured skull when hit by bike near Torrey Pines State Beach

An 85-year-old man was seriously injured Feb. 4 when he was hit by a bicyclist while standing in a bike lane on North Torrey Pines Road near Torrey Pines State Beach, San Diego police said.

The man was in the southbound bike lane in the 13000 block of North Torrey Pines at about 9:45 a.m. when he was struck by a bicycle ridden by a 63-year-old man, police Officer Sarah Foster said.

“The pedestrian sustained a fractured skull and a brain bleed,” Foster said. “The bicyclist sustained a laceration above his left eye.”

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash, Foster said. Anyone with information about the case can call (888) 580-8477. ◆