La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Jan. 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 16

Battery: 6400 block Camino de la Costa, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 20

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:36 p.m.

Jan. 22

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:50 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Silverado Street, 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9 p.m.

Jan. 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Olivetas Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:01 a.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:24 a.m.

Petty theft: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:15 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 2800 block La Jolla Village Drive, 10:42 p.m.

Jan. 25

Tampering with vehicle: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:05 p.m.

Jan. 26

Felony vehicle theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6 a.m.

Jan. 27

Felony grand theft: 700 block Nautilus Street, 8 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Fay Avenue at Pearl Street, 9 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Horizon Way at La Jolla Shores Drive, 11 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

