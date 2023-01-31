La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Jan. 13
Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 16
Battery: 6400 block Camino de la Costa, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:36 p.m.
Jan. 22
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:50 p.m.
Commercial burglary: 1000 block Silverado Street, 6:30 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9 p.m.
Jan. 23
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Olivetas Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Commercial burglary: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:01 a.m.
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:24 a.m.
Petty theft: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:15 p.m.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 2800 block La Jolla Village Drive, 10:42 p.m.
Jan. 25
Tampering with vehicle: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:05 p.m.
Jan. 26
Felony vehicle theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6 a.m.
Jan. 27
Felony grand theft: 700 block Nautilus Street, 8 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: Fay Avenue at Pearl Street, 9 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: Horizon Way at La Jolla Shores Drive, 11 p.m.
