Photo gallery: Charitable ‘Tea by the Sea’ arrives piping hot at The Marine Room

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center presented its 10th annual “Tea by the Sea” at The Marine Room in La Jolla on Jan. 21.

Along with tea, the event featured cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music.

Proceeds will benefit the Sophie’s Gallery art program.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit that works to provide adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with liberal arts education, practical skills development and employment.

