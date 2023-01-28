Advertisement
News

Photo gallery: Charitable ‘Tea by the Sea’ arrives piping hot at The Marine Room

cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0170.jpg
1/20
The Marine Room executive chef Mike Minor addresses guests during St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s “Tea by the Sea.”  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0115.jpg
2/20
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center board Chairwoman Judy Mantle, Maureen King, Angel Kleinbub, Barbara Menard and St. Madeleine Chief Executive Debra Emerson  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0032.jpg
3/20
Cori Grunow, Aldona Shanklin, Mary Thom and Mary Woody  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0075.jpg
4/20
Amy Brandt, Vicki Reed and Kay Foster  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0156.jpg
5/20
Stanna McDougal, Alison Cummings, Ann Marie Kaukonen and Chris Waters  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0017.jpg
6/20
Marilee Walker, Michele Lamantia, Anna Cardiel, Irma Morgan, Beatric Zuniga and Veronica Herrera  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0205.jpg
7/20
A platter of hors d’oeuvres is served at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s “Tea by the Sea” event at The Marine Room in La Jolla.   (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0191.jpg
8/20
Luisa Serena, Martha Alvarez, Norma Hidalgo del Rio and Kathy Wellman  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0196.jpg
9/20
Darla Calvet, Kim Keane, Sandra Rocco-Melville and Jenn Moss  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0040.jpg
10/20
Taylor Henderson, Stefanie and Diane Battaglia and Ashley Morey  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0092.jpg
11/20
Margo and Megan O'Donnell, Jessie Hogue and Jane Moore  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0080.jpg
12/20
Rhonda James, Mark Fisher, Ginger Poutous, Dianne Gonzalez and Kathy Olsen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0025.jpg
13/20
Taryn Gillison, Mary Ellen Fleischli, Gloria Melville, Raffaella Belanich, Kristin King Stevenson and Lisa Prats  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0178.jpg
14/20
Ana Sewell, Kristy Kersten, Susan Roberts-Egley and Rummy and Sandi Gill  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0133.jpg
15/20
Arlene Esgate, Sarah King, Laura Applegate, Dee Ammon, Cheryl Mitchell and Micki Olin  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0109.jpg
16/20
Linda Cooper, Ane Agostini, Ashly Frasso and Carol Lisec  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0063.jpg
17/20
Suzanne Ward, Charlotte Perry, Cindy Tindaro and Cheryl Nichols  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0097.jpg
18/20
Pamela Skalicky, Alice Howard, Toni Whisman, Linda Toussaint (seated) and Kim Mitchell  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0138.jpg
19/20
Toni Petruzzo, Judy Burer, Judi Walton and Gail Finkenberg  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-teabysea2023-vpa-0154.jpg
20/20
Carol Harlow, Sue Knop, Jo Ellen Anderson and Lorrain Duffy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center presented its 10th annual “Tea by the Sea” at The Marine Room in La Jolla on Jan. 21.

Along with tea, the event featured cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music.

Proceeds will benefit the Sophie’s Gallery art program.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit that works to provide adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with liberal arts education, practical skills development and employment.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement