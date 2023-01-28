Photo gallery: Charitable ‘Tea by the Sea’ arrives piping hot at The Marine Room
The Marine Room executive chef Mike Minor addresses guests during St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s “Tea by the Sea.” (Vincent Andrunas)
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center board Chairwoman Judy Mantle, Maureen King, Angel Kleinbub, Barbara Menard and St. Madeleine Chief Executive Debra Emerson (Vincent Andrunas)
Cori Grunow, Aldona Shanklin, Mary Thom and Mary Woody (Vincent Andrunas)
Amy Brandt, Vicki Reed and Kay Foster (Vincent Andrunas)
Stanna McDougal, Alison Cummings, Ann Marie Kaukonen and Chris Waters (Vincent Andrunas)
Marilee Walker, Michele Lamantia, Anna Cardiel, Irma Morgan, Beatric Zuniga and Veronica Herrera (Vincent Andrunas)
A platter of hors d’oeuvres is served at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s “Tea by the Sea” event at The Marine Room in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Luisa Serena, Martha Alvarez, Norma Hidalgo del Rio and Kathy Wellman (Vincent Andrunas)
Darla Calvet, Kim Keane, Sandra Rocco-Melville and Jenn Moss (Vincent Andrunas)
Taylor Henderson, Stefanie and Diane Battaglia and Ashley Morey (Vincent Andrunas)
Margo and Megan O'Donnell, Jessie Hogue and Jane Moore (Vincent Andrunas)
Rhonda James, Mark Fisher, Ginger Poutous, Dianne Gonzalez and Kathy Olsen (Vincent Andrunas)
Taryn Gillison, Mary Ellen Fleischli, Gloria Melville, Raffaella Belanich, Kristin King Stevenson and Lisa Prats (Vincent Andrunas)
Ana Sewell, Kristy Kersten, Susan Roberts-Egley and Rummy and Sandi Gill (Vincent Andrunas)
Arlene Esgate, Sarah King, Laura Applegate, Dee Ammon, Cheryl Mitchell and Micki Olin (Vincent Andrunas)
Linda Cooper, Ane Agostini, Ashly Frasso and Carol Lisec (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzanne Ward, Charlotte Perry, Cindy Tindaro and Cheryl Nichols (Vincent Andrunas)
Pamela Skalicky, Alice Howard, Toni Whisman, Linda Toussaint (seated) and Kim Mitchell (Vincent Andrunas)
Toni Petruzzo, Judy Burer, Judi Walton and Gail Finkenberg (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol Harlow, Sue Knop, Jo Ellen Anderson and Lorrain Duffy (Vincent Andrunas)
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center presented its 10th annual “Tea by the Sea” at The Marine Room in La Jolla on Jan. 21.
Along with tea, the event featured cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music.
Proceeds will benefit the Sophie’s Gallery art program.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit that works to provide adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with liberal arts education, practical skills development and employment.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
