La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police chase; blotter

Police chase ends when suspect crashes into fire hydrant in Village

A police chase that started in La Jolla’s Barber Tract ended in The Village the morning of Jan. 19, San Diego police said.

Lt. Bryan Brecht said officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had a brake light out, but the male driver sped away.

“A pursuit continued northbound until ultimately the driver crashed into a fire hydrant at the intersection of Prospect Street and La Jolla Boulevard,” Brecht said. “The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended in the [300 block of] Prospect Street.”

Brecht said the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. The vehicle was registered to a family member, Brecht said.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Dec. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1400 block Virginia Way, 4 p.m.

Dec. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 7 a.m.

Jan. 4

Fraud: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 a.m.

Jan. 14

Fraud: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 7:35 p.m.

Jan. 15

Tampering with vehicle: 2300 block Paseo Dorado, 3:55 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 500 block Carla Way, 8 p.m.

Jan. 16

Felony vehicle theft: 1100 block Silverado Street, 6 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

Residential burglary: 3100 block Via Alicante, 10:48 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 7:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Camino del Collado at La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 600 block Gravilla Place, 11:47 p.m.

Jan. 19

Assault against elder/dependent adult: Girard Avenue at Wall Street, 8:41 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆