Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Friday, Jan. 27

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Sherlie Miller will speak after lunch about the flora and fauna of La Jolla’s canyons. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 29

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Thursday, Feb. 2

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

