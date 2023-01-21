Advertisement
News

Section of sea bluff collapses at Black’s Beach; no injuries reported

A runner passes a collapsed bluff at Black's Beach on Jan. 20.
(Denis Poroy)

Video: The cliff failure off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported the afternoon of Jan. 20.

By City News Service
Share

A section of bluff above Black’s Beach in La Jolla collapsed, but no injuries or structural damage were reported, authorities said Jan. 20.

The cliff failure off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported at about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police and Fire-Rescue departments.

It was not immediately clear when the cliff failure occurred.

A video recorded by a bystander and posted on social media by the Fire-Rescue Department shows the collapse beginning with a handful of small rocks. Within seconds, a large portion sheared away from the cliff face.

— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

News
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement