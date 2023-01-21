Section of sea bluff collapses at Black’s Beach; no injuries reported
Video: The cliff failure off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported the afternoon of Jan. 20.
A section of bluff above Black’s Beach in La Jolla collapsed, but no injuries or structural damage were reported, authorities said Jan. 20.
The cliff failure off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported at about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police and Fire-Rescue departments.
It was not immediately clear when the cliff failure occurred.
A video recorded by a bystander and posted on social media by the Fire-Rescue Department shows the collapse beginning with a handful of small rocks. Within seconds, a large portion sheared away from the cliff face.
— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report. ◆
