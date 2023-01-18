Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/8
Heavy surf pounds the Windansea surf shack during a recent early-morning high tide. (Kathryn Anthony)
2/8
A rainy La Jolla is seen from above Black’s Beach. (Ana Lombrozo)
3/8
A big wave approaches Boomer Beach on Jan. 6. (Kurt Hoffman)
4/8
A cormorant protects its eggs from the recent rough weather. (Penny Wilkes)
5/8
The Children’s Pool seals have a front-row seat to heavy surf hitting the seawall Jan. 13. (Jerry Cesak)
6/8
Pelicans preen at La Jolla Cove. (Louise Marino)
7/8
Jake (left) and John Hannan test their rain boots during a family walk in Bird Rock. (John Hannan)
8/8
Sunrise creates bright ribbons in the sky looking toward La Jolla Natural Park. (Michael Phillippi)
Share
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.