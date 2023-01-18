Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Kathryn Anthony big surf Windansea.jpg
1/8
Heavy surf pounds the Windansea surf shack during a recent early-morning high tide.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Ana Lombrozo Above Black's Beach.jpg
2/8
A rainy La Jolla is seen from above Black’s Beach.  (Ana Lombrozo)
Kurt Hoffman Boomer Beach.jpg
3/8
A big wave approaches Boomer Beach on Jan. 6.  (Kurt Hoffman)
Penny Wilkes cormorant with eggs.jpeg
4/8
A cormorant protects its eggs from the recent rough weather.  (Penny Wilkes)
Jerry Cesak Children's Pool.jpeg
5/8
The Children’s Pool seals have a front-row seat to heavy surf hitting the seawall Jan. 13.  (Jerry Cesak)
Louise Marino pelicans Cove.jpg
6/8
Pelicans preen at La Jolla Cove.  (Louise Marino)
John Hannan Jake and John Hannan Bird Rock.jpg
7/8
Jake (left) and John Hannan test their rain boots during a family walk in Bird Rock.  (John Hannan)
Michael Phillippi sunrise looking toward La Jolla Natural Park.jpg
8/8
Sunrise creates bright ribbons in the sky looking toward La Jolla Natural Park.  (Michael Phillippi)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

