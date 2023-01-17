Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 20-27

Sunday, Jan. 22

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 23

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., UC San Diego School of Medicine Learning Center, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Megan Dowell, homeless services director for The Salvation Army, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Jan. 26

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Jan. 27

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Sherlie Miller will speak about La Jolla canyons after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

